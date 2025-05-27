Travel Guide: Explore THESE 10 Indian National Parks Before Closing For Monsoon
1. Jim Corbett National Park, Uttarakhand
The Dhikala Zone, one of the most popular areas, closes mid-June due to slushy trails and rising river levels.
2. Ranthambore National Park, Rajasthan
This famous tiger sanctuary shuts down from July to September, allowing wildlife to thrive undisturbed.
3. Bandhavgarh National Park, Madhya Pradesh
Known for its high tiger population, Bandhavgarh remains closed from July 1 to October 15.
4. Kanha National Park, Madhya Pradesh
Kanha's lush meadows and dense forests become inaccessible due to heavy rains, closing from July to mid-October.
5. Pench National Park, Maharashtra & Madhya Pradesh
While buffer zones may have restricted access, the core zones shut down completely during monsoon.
6. Tadoba National Park, Maharashtra
Tadoba's main regions close by the end of June, but buffer areas remain accessible with caution.
7. Kaziranga National Park, Assam
A UNESCO World Heritage Site, Kaziranga often closes by late May due to flooding.
8. Nagarhole National Park, Karnataka
From July to September, this forest wonder takes a break as slick paths and foggy vistas make travel risky.
9. Periyar National Park, Kerala
Although Periyar remains officially open, boat trips are often canceled due to rough waters.
10. Satpura National Park, Madhya Pradesh
Satpura's gates close from July to September, making this the last chance to explore its scenic landscapes.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
B2PRIME Strengthens Institutional Team's Growth With Appointment Of Lee Shmuel Goldfarb, Formerly Of Edgewater Markets
- Bitmex Unveils AI-Powered VIP Trading Reports In Partnership With Hoc-Trade
- Wisdomelite Trading Center Launches Custom Risk Control Tools For Traders
- Bitmex Launches Market May-Hem Trading Competition With A 310,000 USDT Prize Pool
- Ex-Cardano CMO Maverick Adam Bates Jumps Ship To XION As Chief Marketing Officer
- Behavioural Prediction MCP Launches Today: Enabling Personalization For AI-Agents
- Flight3 Turns 4: New HQ, New Exec Team, $10M+ Revenue And 100+ Projects Delivered
CommentsNo comment