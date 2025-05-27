Heavy Rain Triggers Waterlogging In Mumbai, Disrupts Daily Life

MENAFN - AsiaNet News) Mumbai: Parts of Mumbai's Khar locality experienced waterlogging on Tuesday following heavy rainfall, disrupting normal life and raising concerns over the city's monsoon preparedness.

Visuals from Swami Vivekananda Road near National College showed streets partially submerged in rainwater, with vehicles and pedestrians navigating through flooded stretches. The water accumulation on key roads slowed traffic movement, creating difficulties for commuters during peak hours. Meanwhile, during the early hours, the weather turned pleasant on Tuesday morning as light rain lashed parts of the city, and according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), a generally cloudy sky with heavy rain is expected to continue.

As per the IMD's Local Weather Report and Forecast for Mumbai-Borivali issued on May 26, the city recorded a minimum temperature of 23.0 degrees Celsius. and a maximum of 31.0 degrees Celsius.

#WATCH | Mumbai, Maharashtra: Waterlogging witnessed in parts of Khar following heavy rainfall.(Visuals from Swami Vivekananda Road near National College) twitter/yqn0w2eChF

- ANI (@ANI) May 27, 2025

The forecast for May 27 also indicates a generally cloudy sky with heavy rain, with temperatures expected to remain steady at 23.0°C (minimum) and 31.0°C (maximum).

From May 28 to May 30, Mumbai is likely to experience a generally cloudy sky with moderate rain, with temperatures ranging between 24.0°C and 32.0°C. The forecast for May 31 and June 1 suggests partly cloudy skies with the possibility of rain or thunderstorms, accompanied by a rise in the maximum temperature to 33.0°C.

Earlier, on Monday, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray slammed the Maharashtra government, accusing it of failing to maintain the city's drainage system, which he said had resulted in severe waterlogging after the downpour.

Thackery said in a post on X,“We are seeing absolute absence of governance in Maharashtra today. Mumbai has collapsed in the rains, and it's only May. Last week, it was Andheri Subway and Saki Naka that was flooded. Today, it is South and Central Mumbai facing the brunt of the BMC being controlled by bjp and corrupt mind.”

He also visited Worli station, which he claimed had flooded following the rain. Taking a dig at Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister

Devendra Fadnavis, he said that Mumbaikars' money was being misused as no civic work was being carried out.

In response, Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde visited the BMC's disaster management department to assess the situation. He confirmed that while some water had entered Worli station, drainage work was underway and would be completed soon.

Shinde further criticised the previous UBT-led government, stating that it had kept the metro closed, while now lakhs of people were benefiting from it.

The city experienced heavy rain on Monday, with scenes from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) capturing the city's monsoon onset.

In the western suburbs, Supari Tank and Nariyalwadi Santacruz received the highest rainfall at 25 millimetres (mm), followed by Khar Danda Pali Hill with 24 mm. The Ward Office logged 18 mm, HW Ward Office 16 mm, while Vile Parle and Andheri Fire Stations recorded 15 mm and 14 mm, respectively. Chakal Municipal School and Malvani Fire Station measured 14 mm and 12 mm, with Versova Pumping Station at 11 mm.