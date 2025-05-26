Eid Al Adha Staycations: UAE Hotels Offer Dh99 Deals, Free Stay For Kids

Dubai hotels are rolling out exclusive staycation offers starting at just Dh99, giving residents the perfect reason to plan a spontaneous Eid Al Adha getaway .

This comes as leading hotels across the UAE report a noticeable surge in staycation bookings ahead of Eid Al Adha 2025.

The trend is being driven by the growing availability of affordable, mid-market accommodations that appeal to budget-conscious travellers , according to industry insiders.

“The surge in hotel staycations is being driven by the rise of affordable, mid-market options across the UAE," said Nadia Purkayassta, regional head of Revenue Management, Premier Inn Middle East.

"Hotels like Premier Inn Middle East offer great value with comfortable rooms, rooftop pools, family-friendly dining, and attractive deals - making local getaways more accessible. All our hotels are seeing higher occupancy than last year, driven largely by guests from the GCC, reflecting strong regional demand,” she added.

Convenience is also a major factor, with travellers opting for properties near malls, theme parks, and indoor entertainment venues.

Properties offering reliable service and family-friendly amenities are seeing the most demand as guests seek relaxing, close-to-home alternatives during the break.

“Although the official Eid Al Adha dates aren't confirmed yet, residents know Friday and Saturday are off, allowing early staycation planning. Besides, with the break falling earlier than last year, it offers a perfect opportunity for a local getaway before the summer holiday begins,” added Nadia.

In response to increased demand, hotels are also adjusting their pricing strategies to attract Eid travellers.

Premier Inn, for example, recently launched its Weekly Summer Deals, offering 30 per cent off midweek stays every Wednesday and Thursday at select UAE and Qatar locations.

"Room rates start at just Dh99, giving travellers the perfect excuse for a spontaneous staycation, last-minute Eid escape, or city adventure," noted Nadia.

Surge in local holidays

Pranav Vohra, cluster commercial director, IHG Hotels at Dubai Festival City, pointed to broader economic factors that is also influencing the shift toward local holidays.“Rising airfare prices, coupled with global inflation, have undoubtedly made international holidays more expensive. As a result, UAE residents are choosing to explore what's on offer locally - and rightly so," he noted.

"The UAE hospitality industry has stepped up with competitive offers, diverse experiences, and world-class service. Guests feel they're getting excellent value without the stress or cost of long-haul travel. This shift has turned staycations from a second choice into a first-class experience," he added.

Vohra emphasised that Dubai continues to lead as a preferred destination, especially for families and young couples seeking a blend of shopping, dining, and entertainment.

However, destinations like Ras Al Khaimah and Fujairah are gaining popularity for guests seeking resort-style or nature-focused retreats.“That said, urban staycations - such as those in Dubai Festival City - remain extremely popular due to their proximity to attractions, malls, and events,” he added.

Many resorts are also enhancing their Eid offers through loyalty programmes tailored for families, couples, and groups.

Guests with GHA DISCOVERY memberships, for example, can enjoy up to 30 per cent off stays, 20 per cent savings on select à la carte dining and room service.

They can also enjoy discounts on resort activities such as spa treatments, archery, and padel tennis, among others.

Additional benefits include early check-in, late check-out, and free stays for kids under six. Some packages also include discounts of up to 20 per cent at top Hatta attractions, including Hatta Outdoor and the Honey Bee Farm.