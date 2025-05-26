Arsenal Triumph: Women's Team Secures Champions League, Saves Club Legacy

Former Arsenal and England striker Ian Wright said the women's team have saved the north London club after they beat defending champions Barcelona 1-0 on Saturday to win their second Champions League title after an 18-year wait.

Renee Slegers' Arsenal, featuring in their first Champions League final since lifting the trophy in 2007, held firm to deny favourites Barcelona a third consecutive European crown.

Arsenal withstood a flurry of chances from Barcelona before forward Stina Blackstenius struck a winner in the 75th minute, to the delight of their 5,000 travelling fans at the Jose Alvalade Stadium in Lisbon.

"The ladies have saved the club. We've got something to celebrate," Wright said, adding that Arsenal should hold a parade in north London for their Champions League win.

"They have beaten Barcelona in the Champions League, no one gave them a chance. Even I was saying it was going to be tough because they average four goals a game.

"The embarrassment of not getting anything this season when we played so well with the men," he said. The women "deserve everything they are getting, all the accolades because this is a magnificent achievement."

Barcelona were playing in their sixth final in seven years, with a team widely regarded as the best in the world, featuring Ballon d'Or winners Alexia Putellas and Aitana Bonmati, two of the most influential midfielders in the women's game.