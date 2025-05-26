Covid-19 In India: 7 Dead, 1,009 Active Cases Reported In The Country

India is witnessing a fresh uptick in Covid-19 cases , with the national capital, Delhi, confirming more than 100 active infections. According to data from the central Covid-19 dashboard, Delhi currently has 104 active cases, with 99 of them reported in the past week alone.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has stated that the Delhi government is closely monitoring the situation and there is no need to panic about Covid-19 cases, even as she asserted that the hospitals were fully prepared to tackle if the number rises.

Talking to reporters on the sidelines of an event on Monday, she said, "We have details of the Covid-19 cases. Our hospitals have all the facilities. We have also issued an advisory."

Seven fatalities linked to the virus have been reported in the latest surge-four from Maharashtra, two from Kerala, and one from Karnataka.

Nationwide, the number of active Covid-19 cases has reached 1,009. Kerala is facing the largest spike, accounting for 430 active cases. Maharashtra follows with 209 cases, while Delhi ranks third. Other affected states include Gujarat with 83 cases, Karnataka with 47, Uttar Pradesh with 15, and West Bengal with 12.

Several regions, including Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Bihar, Himachal Pradesh, and Jammu and Kashmir, have reported no active cases.

India had previously seen a significant drop in cases following an aggressive nationwide vaccination drive, which allowed for the easing of many containment measures. The recent rise in infections has prompted health officials to remain vigilant amid concerns of a potential resurgence.