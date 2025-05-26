Dubai: Some Tenants Can Now Pay For Building Parking Through Salik Account

Some Dubai tenants can pay for parking through a Salik account as vehicle licence plates become digital tickets.

Dubai's sole toll-gate operator Salik has introduced ticketless parking for tenants and visitors of the Deira Enrichment Project who can pay through their Salik accounts.

According to information displayed by Salik and its partner firm Parkonic, residents can have a yearly membership available through Salik partner Parkonic's app for Dh5,000. Visitors can have an annual membership through the Parkonic app for Dh7,500. These exclude a five per cent value-added tax (VAT).

An hourly parking costs Dh5 and Dh25 for overnight, including VAT.

A statement from Salik was awaited till the filing of this report.

According to information available on the Deira Enrichment Project, there are eleven districts.

Salik collaborated with Parkonic, one of the largest private parking operators in the UAE, to enhance parking payment experiences across the UAE by integrating Salik's e-wallet system. The partnership is based on a five-year contract, during which Parkonic will integrate Salik's e-Wallet into 107-plus locations it operates and any future locations it may operate in the UAE. The agreement also marks the first time Salik has expanded its service offering outside Dubai.

The toll gate operator has expanded into different verticals, tying up with a number of commercial entities such as Emaar Mall, Dubai Mall, Union Coop and others.

Earlier this year, Salik introduced variable toll pricing on January 21 with peak rates from 6am to 10am and 4pm to 8pm at Dh6 per crossing. Off-peak rates were priced at Dh4 per trip from 10am to 4pm and 8pm to 1am. There is zero tariff from 1am to 6am. On Sundays, the toll gate costs Dh4 per trip throughout the day, except for late night hours.

As per the terms of the conditions, the default payment method is the visitor's Salik account unless another payment method is selected by the visitor.

It advised visitors without a Salik account or insufficient balance to use an alternative payment method before exiting the park. Failure to pay the applicable parking fee may result in fines, blacklisting or legal action.