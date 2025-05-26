Jordan, Norway Call For Gaza Ceasefire, Renew Push For Two-State Solution

MENAFN - IANS) Amman, May 27 (IANS) Jordan and Norway urged an immediate, lasting ceasefire in Gaza and unrestricted humanitarian access, while reaffirming support for a two-state solution as the basis for lasting regional peace.

Following talks in Amman on Monday, Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi said Norway's recognition of Palestine underscored its commitment to international law and justice, Xinhua news agency reported.

The minister stressed that peace and stability require the two-state solution, namely a sovereign Palestinian state along the 1967 lines, with East Jerusalem as its capital.

Safadi praised Norway's role as chair of the Ad Hoc Liaison Committee, which coordinates donor support for Palestinians, and commended its efforts to ease Gaza's humanitarian crisis and revive peace talks.

He also condemned the storming of Al-Aqsa Mosque by Israeli extremist ministers, warning of escalating tensions.

Norwegian Foreign Minister Espen Barth Eide called the situation in Gaza "catastrophic" and pressed for an end to the 19-month conflict. Eide warned that conflicts in Gaza would continue to recur unless the underlying issue -- the lack of a Palestinian state -- is addressed.

The Norwegian diplomat also said Norway would continue promoting Palestinian recognition and welcomed the upcoming UN conference on the two-state solution in New York in June, co-chaired by Saudi Arabia and France.