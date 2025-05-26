Jordan, Norway Call For Gaza Ceasefire, Renew Push For Two-State Solution
Following talks in Amman on Monday, Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi said Norway's recognition of Palestine underscored its commitment to international law and justice, Xinhua news agency reported.
The minister stressed that peace and stability require the two-state solution, namely a sovereign Palestinian state along the 1967 lines, with East Jerusalem as its capital.
Safadi praised Norway's role as chair of the Ad Hoc Liaison Committee, which coordinates donor support for Palestinians, and commended its efforts to ease Gaza's humanitarian crisis and revive peace talks.
He also condemned the storming of Al-Aqsa Mosque by Israeli extremist ministers, warning of escalating tensions.
Norwegian Foreign Minister Espen Barth Eide called the situation in Gaza "catastrophic" and pressed for an end to the 19-month conflict. Eide warned that conflicts in Gaza would continue to recur unless the underlying issue -- the lack of a Palestinian state -- is addressed.
The Norwegian diplomat also said Norway would continue promoting Palestinian recognition and welcomed the upcoming UN conference on the two-state solution in New York in June, co-chaired by Saudi Arabia and France.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
B2PRIME Strengthens Institutional Team's Growth With Appointment Of Lee Shmuel Goldfarb, Formerly Of Edgewater Markets
- Bitmex Unveils AI-Powered VIP Trading Reports In Partnership With Hoc-Trade
- Wisdomelite Trading Center Launches Custom Risk Control Tools For Traders
- Bitmex Launches Market May-Hem Trading Competition With A 310,000 USDT Prize Pool
- Ex-Cardano CMO Maverick Adam Bates Jumps Ship To XION As Chief Marketing Officer
- Behavioural Prediction MCP Launches Today: Enabling Personalization For AI-Agents
- Flight3 Turns 4: New HQ, New Exec Team, $10M+ Revenue And 100+ Projects Delivered
CommentsNo comment