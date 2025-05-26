Strong Looks Different Now - FITSTOP Launches ‘Athletically You’

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BRISBANE, Australia, May 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- What does it mean to be fit in 2025? According to, the answer has nothing to do with aesthetics-and everything to do with how we move, feel, and connect.

Introducing Athletically You , the latest campaign from functional fitness group Fitstop . Built on a foundation of inclusion, community and social connection, the campaign invites everyday Australians to redefine what strength looks and feels like-without comparison or compromise.

Whether a tradie, a full-time mum, a desk-bound professional, or somewhere in between, Fitstop is calling on everyone to reimagine what it means to be“an athlete.”

The Rise of Functional Strength

At the heart of Athletically You is a broader shift in how Australians are approaching health and movement. Increasingly, people are prioritising performance and functionality over aesthetics, turning to training that helps them move better, feel stronger, and live more energetically-on and off the gym floor.

Fitstop's approach to functional group training is designed to support just that: fitness that's measurable, purposeful, and adaptable to all abilities-wrapped in a community that lifts you up.

“Fitstop isn't just another gym-we've built a culture around strength training supported by a tight-knit community. What truly sets us apart is how we blend structured, progressive strength training with real social connection,” said Fitstop CEO and founder Peter Hull.

Meet Me at the Bar(bell)

There's a cultural shift happening-and it's playing out in gyms, not nightclubs. The Athletically You campaign taps into the rise of social strength training : community-led, high-energy sessions that make you want to show up-not just tone up.

It's where you'll hear“ meet me at the bar ” and know they mean the barbell.

This new wave of training culture isn't about competition-it's about connection. Whether you're stepping into a gym for the first time or training five days a week, Fitstop's message is simple :

This is your place. Your progress. Your people.

No egos. No pressure. Just a shared belief that everyone deserves to feel strong in their own skin.

With more than 150 locations, Fitstop is leading the charge in making fitness more inclusive, functional and community-driven.

Through its unique blend of science-backed training, a powerful team culture, and an unwavering focus on confidence over comparison, Fitstop is empowering Australians to embrace the best version of themselves-however that looks.

For more information and locations visit: fitstop.com .

Media contact:

...,

+61 7 3556 7756, +61 2 9059 2502