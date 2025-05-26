JOYY Reports First Quarter 2025 Unaudited Financial Results
About JOYY Inc.
JOYY is a leading global technology company with a mission to enrich lives through technology. With a diversified product portfolio spanning live streaming, short-form videos, casual games, instant messaging, and emerging initiatives like advertising, JOYY has evolved beyond social entertainment into a multifaceted ecosystem powered by AI and data-driven technologies. Headquartered in Singapore and operating across the globe, JOYY has fostered a vibrant user community through its localized strategies. JOYY's ADSs have been listed on the NASDAQ since November 2012.
Safe Harbor Statement
This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the“safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as“will,”“expects,”“anticipates,”“future,”“intends,”“plans,”“believes,”“estimates” and similar statements. Among other things, the business outlook and quotations from management in this press release, as well as JOYY's strategic and operational plans, contain forward-looking statements. JOYY may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about JOYY's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: JOYY's goals and strategies; JOYY's future business development, results of operations and financial condition; the expected growth of the global online communication social platform market; the expectation regarding the rate at which to gain active users, especially paying users; JOYY's ability to monetize the user base; fluctuations in global economic and business conditions; and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing. A more detailed and full discussion of those risks and other potential risks is included in JOYY's filings with the SEC. All information provided in this press release and in the attachments is as of the date of this press release, and JOYY does not undertake any obligation to update any forward- looking statement, except as required under applicable law.
Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
The unaudited condensed consolidated financial information is prepared in conformity with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (“U.S. GAAP”). JOYY uses non-GAAP operating income, non-GAAP operating income (loss) margin, non-GAAP net income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to controlling interest of JOYY, non-GAAP net income (loss) margin attributable to controlling interest of JOYY, non-GAAP net income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to common shareholders of JOYY, and basic and diluted non-GAAP net income (loss) per ADS, all of which are non-GAAP financial measures adjusted from the most comparable U.S. GAAP results. Non-GAAP operating income (loss) is operating income (loss) excluding share-based compensation expenses, impairment of goodwill and investments, amortization of intangible assets from business acquisitions, and gain (loss) on deconsolidation and disposal of subsidiaries and business. Non-GAAP operating income (loss) margin is non-GAAP operating income as a percentage of net revenues. Non-GAAP net income (loss) from continuing operations is net income (loss) from continuing operations excluding share-based compensation expenses, impairment of goodwill and investments, amortization of intangible assets from business acquisitions, gain (loss) on deconsolidation and disposal of subsidiaries and business, gain (loss) on disposal and deemed disposal of investments, gain (loss) on fair value change of investments, reconciling items on the share of equity method investments (referring to share of income (loss) from equity method investments resulting from non-recurring or non-cash items of the equity method investments), gain (loss) on extinguishment of debt and derivative, interest expenses related to the convertible bonds' amortization to face value, and income tax effects of the above non-GAAP reconciling items. Non-GAAP net income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to controlling interest of JOYY is net income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to controlling interest of JOYY excluding share-based compensation expenses, impairment of goodwill and investments, amortization of intangible assets from business acquisitions, gain (loss) on deconsolidation and disposal of subsidiaries and business, gain (loss) on disposal and deemed disposal of investments, gain (loss) on fair value change of investments, reconciling items on the share of equity method investments, gain (loss) on extinguishment of debt and derivative, interest expenses related to the convertible bonds' amortization to face value, income tax effects of the above non-GAAP reconciling items and adjustments for non-GAAP reconciling items for the net (loss) income from continuing operations attributable to non-controlling interest shareholders. Non-GAAP net income (loss) margin is non-GAAP net income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to controlling interest of JOYY as a percentage of net revenues. Non-GAAP net income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to common shareholders of JOYY is net income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to common shareholders of JOYY excluding share-based compensation expenses, impairment of goodwill and investments, amortization of intangible assets from business acquisitions, gain (loss) on deconsolidation and disposal of subsidiaries and business, gain (loss) on disposal and deemed disposal of investments, gain (loss) on fair value change of investments, reconciling items on the share of equity method investments, gain (loss) on extinguishment of debt and derivative, interest expenses related to the convertible bonds' amortization to face value, accretion, cumulative dividend and deemed dividend to subsidiaries' preferred shareholders, gain on repurchase of redeemable convertible preferred shares of a subsidiary and income tax effects of above non-GAAP reconciling items and adjustments for non-GAAP reconciling items for the net income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to non-controlling interest shareholders. After the non-GAAP adjustment, non-GAAP net income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to controlling interests of JOYY is equal to the non-GAAP net income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to common shareholders of JOYY. Basic and diluted non-GAAP net income (loss) from continuing operations per ADS is non-GAAP net income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to common shareholders of JOYY divided by weighted average number of ADS used in the calculation of basic and diluted net income per ADS. The Company believes that separate analysis and exclusion of the non-cash impact of above reconciling items adds clarity to the constituent parts of its performance. The Company reviews these non-GAAP financial measures together with GAAP financial measures to obtain a better understanding of its operating performance. It uses the non-GAAP financial measure for planning, forecasting and measuring results against the forecast. The Company believes that non-GAAP financial measure is useful supplemental information for investors and analysts to assess its operating performance without the non-cash effect of (i) share-based compensation expenses and amortization of intangible assets from business acquisitions, gain (loss) on extinguishment of debt and derivative, interest expenses related to the convertible bonds' amortization to face value, which have been and will continue to be significant recurring expenses in its business, (ii) impairment of goodwill and investments, gain (loss) on deconsolidation and disposal of subsidiaries and business, gain (loss) on disposal and deemed disposal of investments, gain (loss) on fair value change of investments, reconciling items on the share of equity method investments, accretion, cumulative dividend and deemed dividend to subsidiaries' preferred shareholders and gain on repurchase of redeemable convertible preferred shares of a subsidiary which may not be recurring in its business, and (iii) income tax expenses and non-GAAP adjustments for net income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to non-controlling interest shareholders, which are affected by the above non-GAAP reconciling items. However, the use of non-GAAP financial measures has material limitations as an analytical tool. One of the limitations of using non-GAAP financial measures is that they do not include all items that impact the Company's net income (loss) for the period. In addition, because non-GAAP financial measures are not measured in the same manner by all companies, they may not be comparable to other similar titled measures used by other companies. In light of the foregoing limitations, you should not consider non-GAAP financial measure in isolation from or as an alternative to the financial measure prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP.
The presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. For more information on these non-GAAP financial measures, please see the table captioned“JOYY Inc. Unaudited Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results” near the end of this press release.
1 On November 16, 2020, the Company entered into definitive agreements with affiliates of Baidu, Inc. (“Baidu”), subsequently amended on February 7, 2021. Pursuant to the agreements, Baidu would acquire JOYY's video-based entertainment live streaming business in mainland China, which the Company refers to as YY Live, including the YY mobile app, the YY.com website and the YY PC app, among others, for an aggregate purchase price of approximately US$3.6 billion in cash, subject to certain adjustments. Subsequently, the sale was substantially completed as of February 8, 2021, with certain matters remaining to be completed, including necessary regulatory approvals from government authorities. As a result, YY Live's historical results were presented in the Company's consolidated financial statements as discontinued operations and the Company ceased consolidation of YY Live's business since February 8, 2021. On February 25, 2025, the Company entered into agreements with Baidu and closed the sale of YY Live to Baidu for an aggregate purchase price of approximately US$2.1 billion in cash. The Company previously received approximately US$1.86 billion in February 2021. On February 25, 2025, the Company received additional cash consideration of approximately US$240 million. Gain from disposal of YY Live amounted to approximately US$1.9 billion, which was reported as part of the net income from discontinued operations in the first quarter of 2025.
The financial information and non-GAAP financial information disclosed in this press release is presented on a continuing operations basis, unless otherwise specifically stated. For the avoidance of confusion, the continuing operations for the three months ended March 31, 2024, December 31, 2024 and March 31, 2025, as presented in this press release, primarily consisted of BIGO segment (primarily including Bigo Live, Likee and imo) and the All other segment.
2 Net income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to controlling interest of JOYY is net income (loss) from continuing operations less net (loss) income from continuing operations attributable to the non-controlling interest shareholders and the mezzanine equity classified non-controlling interest shareholders.
3 Non-GAAP net income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to controlling interest of JOYY is a non-GAAP financial measure, which is defined as net income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to controlling interest of JOYY excluding share-based compensation expenses, impairment of goodwill and investments, amortization of intangible assets from business acquisitions, gain (loss) on deconsolidation and disposal of subsidiaries and business, gain (loss) on disposal and deemed disposal of investments, gain (loss) on fair value change of investments, reconciling items on the share of equity method investments which refer to those similar non-GAAP reconciling items of the Company, gain (loss) on extinguishment of debt and derivative, interest expenses related to the convertible bonds amortization to face value, income tax effects of the above non-GAAP reconciling items and adjustments for non-GAAP reconciling items for net (loss) income attributable to non-controlling interest shareholders. These adjustments amounted to US$17.8 million and US$21.9 million in the first quarter of 2025 and 2024, respectively. Please refer to the section titled“Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” and the table captioned“JOYY Inc. Unaudited Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results” near the end of this press release for details.
4 Refers to average mobile monthly active users of the social entertainment platforms operated by the Company, including Bigo Live, Likee, imo and Hago. Average mobile MAU for any period is calculated by dividing (i) the sum of the Company's mobile active users for each month of such period, by (ii) the number of months in such period.
5 The number of paying users during a given period is calculated as the cumulative number of registered user accounts that have purchased virtual items or other products and services on Bigo Live, Likee or imo at least once during the relevant period.
6 Average revenue per user is calculated by dividing our total revenues from live streaming on Bigo Live, Likee and imo during a given period by the number of paying users for the Company's live streaming services on these platforms for that period.
7 Non-GAAP operating income (loss) is a non-GAAP financial measure, which is defined as operating income (loss) excluding share-based compensation expenses, amortization of intangible assets from business acquisitions, impairment of goodwill and investments and gain (loss) on deconsolidation and disposal of subsidiaries and business. Please refer to the section titled“Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” and the table captioned“JOYY Inc. Unaudited Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results” near the end of this press release for details.
8Non-GAAP operating income (loss) margin is a non-GAAP financial measure, which is defined as non-GAAP operating income (loss) as a percentage of net revenues. Please refer to the section titled“Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” and the table captioned“JOYY Inc. Unaudited Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results” near the end of this press release for details.
9Non-GAAP net income (loss) margin is non-GAAP net income from continuing operations attributable to controlling interest of JOYY as a percentage of net revenues.
10ADS refers to American Depositary Share. Each ADS represents twenty Class A common shares of the Company. Diluted net income (loss) per ADS is net income (loss) attributable to common shareholders of JOYY divided by weighted average number of diluted ADS.
11 Non-GAAP diluted net income (loss) from continuing operations per ADS is a non-GAAP financial measure, which is defined as non-GAAP net income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to common shareholders of JOYY divided by weighted average number of ADS used in the calculation of diluted net income (loss) per ADS. Please refer to the section titled“Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” and the table captioned“JOYY Inc. Unaudited Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results” near the end of this press release for details.
12 Net cash is calculated as the sum of cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash and cash equivalents, short-term deposits, restricted short-term deposits, short-term investments, long-term deposits and held-to-maturity investments, less convertible bonds and short-term and long-term loans.
|JOYY INC.
|UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
|(All amounts in thousands, except share, ADS and per ADS data)
|December 31,
|March 31,
|2024
|2025
|US$
|US$
|Assets
|Current assets
|Cash and cash equivalents
|444,761
|801,476
|Restricted cash and cash equivalents
|371,332
|47,122
|Short-term deposits
|1,061,011
|987,097
|Restricted short-term deposits
|20,722
|67,968
|Short-term investments
|288,589
|368,913
|Accounts receivable, net
|121,861
|128,705
|Amounts due from related parties
|467
|144
|Prepayments and other current assets(1)
|247,538
|191,094
|Total current assets
|2,556,281
|2,592,519
|Non-current assets
|Long-term deposits and held-to-maturity investments
|1,124,308
|1,149,578
|Deferred tax assets
|2,563
|2,565
|Investments
|530,685
|531,068
|Property and equipment, net
|499,723
|508,797
|Land use rights, net
|303,115
|301,332
|Intangible assets, net
|277,257
|263,488
|Right-of-use assets, net
|20,457
|19,519
|Goodwill
|2,194,324
|2,194,313
|Other non-current assets
|19,084
|20,776
|Total non-current assets
|4,971,516
|4,991,436
|Total assets
|7,527,797
|7,583,955
|Liabilities, mezzanine equity and shareholders' equity
|Current liabilities
|Short-term loans
|34,853
|36,273
|Accounts payable
|84,015
|74,541
|Deferred revenue
|66,813
|65,398
|Advances from customers
|4,031
|6,663
|Income taxes payable
|78,304
|81,557
|Accrued liabilities and other current liabilities(1)
|2,393,923
|584,911
|Amounts due to related parties
|1,378
|1,201
|Lease liabilities due within one year
|10,775
|9,849
|Total current liabilities
|2,674,092
|860,393
|Non-current liabilities
|Lease liabilities
|9,948
|9,822
|Deferred revenue
|12,635
|11,782
|Deferred tax liabilities
|47,631
|49,132
|Total non-current liabilities
|70,214
|70,736
|Total liabilities
|2,744,306
|931,129
|JOYY INC.
|UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (CONTINUED)
|(All amounts in thousands, except share, ADS and per ADS data)
|December 31,
|March 31,
|2024
|2025
|US$
|US$
|Mezzanine equity
|23,733
|24,133
|Shareholders' equity
|Class A common shares (US$0.00001 par value; 10,000,000,000 and 10,000,000,000 shares authorized, 1,317,840,464 shares issued and 714,663,197 shares outstanding as of December 31, 2024; 1,317,840,464 shares issued and 711,034,170 shares outstanding as of March 31, 2025, respectively)
|7
|7
|Class B common shares (US$0.00001 par value; 1,000,000,000 and 1,000,000,000 shares authorized, 326,509,555 and 326,509,555 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2024 and March 31, 2025, respectively)
|3
|3
|Treasury shares (US$0.00001 par value; 603,177,267 and 606,806,294 shares held as of December 31, 2024 and March 31, 2025, respectively)
|(1,223,186)
|(1,233,293)
|Additional paid-in capital
|3,345,536
|3,350,865
|Statutory reserves
|40,500
|36,148
|Retained earnings
|2,796,745
|4,672,979
|Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|(247,615)
|(240,710)
|Total JOYY Inc.'s shareholders' equity
|4,711,990
|6,585,999
|Non-controlling interests
|47,768
|42,694
|Total shareholders' equity
|4,759,758
|6,628,693
|Total liabilities, mezzanine equity and shareholders' equity
|7,527,797
|7,583,955
|(1)
|JOYY has ceased consolidation of YY Live business since February 8, 2021 and classified and presented all the related assets and liabilities related to YY Live business on a net basis within prepayments and other current assets. The consideration received by the Company to date remains within cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash and cash equivalents, and short-term deposits. Correspondingly, the advanced payments received has been recorded as accrued liabilities and other current liabilities on our consolidated balance sheet as of December 31, 2024. On February 25, 2025, the Company entered into agreements with Baidu and closed the sale of YY Live to Baidu.
|JOYY INC.
|UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
|(All amounts in thousands, except share, ADS and per ADS data)
|Three Months Ended
|March 31,
|December 31,
|March 31,
|2024
|2024
|2025
|US$
|US$
|US$
|Net revenues
|Live streaming(1)
|466,391
|422,418
|371,348
|Others
|98,169
|127,028
|123,003
|Total net revenues
|564,560
|549,446
|494,351
|Cost of revenues(2)
|(369,197)
|(345,663)
|(315,736)
|Gross profit
|195,363
|203,783
|178,615
|Operating expenses(2)
|Research and development expenses
|(69,039)
|(67,485)
|(62,426)
|Sales and marketing expenses
|(94,638)
|(67,040)
|(72,131)
|General and administrative expenses
|(31,743)
|(44,015)
|(32,690)
|Goodwill impairment
|-
|(454,935)
|-
|Total operating expenses
|(195,420)
|(633,475)
|(167,247)
|Other income
|3,600
|1,839
|839
|Operating income (loss)
|3,543
|(427,853)
|12,207
|Interest expenses
|(2,136)
|(312)
|(106)
|Interest income and investment income
|48,927
|38,860
|39,387
|Foreign currency exchange gains (losses), net
|768
|9,613
|(761)
|Gain (loss) on fair value change of investments
|985
|(3,011)
|705
|Income (loss) before income tax expenses
|52,087
|(382,703)
|51,432
|Income tax expenses
|(4,537)
|(41)
|(5,211)
|Income (loss) before share of loss in equity method investments, net of income taxes
|47,550
|(382,744)
|46,221
|Share of loss in equity method investments, net of income taxes
|(7,395)
|(3,793)
|(3,318)
|Net income (loss) from continuing operations
|40,155
|(386,537)
|42,903
|Gain on disposal of YY Live (3)
|-
|-
|1,875,921
|Net income (loss)
|40,155
|(386,537)
|1,918,824
|Net loss attributable to the non-controlling interest shareholders and the mezzanine equity classified non-controlling interest shareholders
|5,131
|82,392
|2,499
|Net income (loss) attributable to controlling interest of JOYY Inc.
|45,286
|(304,145)
|1,921,323
|Including :
|Net income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to controlling interest of JOYY Inc.
|45,286
|(304,145)
|45,402
|Gain on disposal of YY Live (3)
|-
|-
|1,875,921
|Accretion of subsidiaries' redeemable convertible preferred shares to redemption value
|(347)
|(347)
|(347)
|Net income (loss) attributable to common shareholders of JOYY Inc.
|44,939
|(304,492)
|1,920,976
|Including:
|Net income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to common shareholders of JOYY Inc.
|44,939
|(304,492)
|45,055
|Gain on disposal of YY Live (3)
|-
|-
|1,875,921
|JOYY INC.
|UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (CONTINUED)
|(All amounts in thousands, except share, ADS and per ADS data)
|Three Months Ended
|March 31,
|December 31,
|March 31,
|2024
|2024
|2025
|US$
|US$
|US$
|Net income (loss) per ADS
|--Basic
|0.73
|(5.67)
|36.09
|Continuing operations
|0.73
|(5.67)
|0.85
|Discontinued operations
|-
|-
|35.24
|--Diluted
|0.69
|(5.67)
|35.72
|Continuing operations
|0.69
|(5.67)
|0.84
|Discontinued operations
|-
|-
|34.88
|Weighted average number of ADS used in calculating net income (loss) per ADS
|--Basic
|61,783,347
|53,737,863
|53,237,127
|--Diluted
|67,152,622
|53,737,863
|53,780,111
|(1) Revenues by geographical areas were as follows:
|Three Months Ended
|March 31,
|December 31,
|March 31,
|2024
|2024
|2025
|US$
|US$
|US$
|Developed countries and regions
|291,036
|302,911
|277,615
|Middle East
|87,458
|77,708
|66,651
|Mainland China
|59,801
|53,221
|48,385
|Southeast Asia and others
|126,265
|115,606
|101,700
|Note: Developed countries and region mainly included the United States of America, Singapore, Japan, South Korea and Great Britain. Middle East mainly included Saudi Arabia and other countries located in the region. Southeast Asia and others mainly included Indonesia, Vietnam and rest of the world.
|(2) Share-based compensation was allocated in cost of revenues and operating expenses as follows:
|Three Months Ended
|March 31,
|December 31,
|March 31,
|2024
|2024
|2025
|US$
|US$
|US$
|Cost of revenues
|663
|295
|635
|Research and development expenses
|3,392
|2,774
|2,138
|Sales and marketing expenses
|131
|183
|229
|General and administrative expenses
|1,942
|2,554
|2,235
|(3) Gain from disposal of YY Live amounted to approximately US$1.9 billion, which was reported as part of the net income from discontinued operations in the first quarter of 2025.
|JOYY INC.
|UNAUDITED RECONCILIATION OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP RESULTS
|(All amounts in thousands, except share, ADS and per ADS data)
|Three Months Ended
|March 31,
|December 31,
|March 31,
|2024
|2024
|2025
|US$
|US$
|US$
|Operating income (loss)
|3,543
|(427,853)
|12,207
|Share-based compensation expenses
|6,128
|5,806
|5,237
|Amortization of intangible assets from business acquisitions
|15,132
|13,540
|13,540
|Impairment of goodwill and investments
|-
|454,935
|-
|Non-GAAP operating income
|24,803
|46,428
|30,984
|Net income (loss) from continuing operations
|40,155
|(386,537)
|42,903
|Share-based compensation expenses
|6,128
|5,806
|5,237
|Amortization of intangible assets from business acquisitions
|15,132
|13,540
|13,540
|Impairment of goodwill and investments
|-
|454,935
|-
|(Gain) loss on fair value change of investments
|(985)
|3,011
|(705)
|Interest expenses related to the convertible bonds' amortization to face value
|237
|-
|-
|Income tax effects on non-GAAP adjustments
|(2,222)
|(427)
|(1,404)
|Reconciling items on the share of equity method investments
|4,434
|3,802
|1,887
|Non-GAAP net income from continuing operations
|62,879
|94,130
|61,458
|Net income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to common shareholders of JOYY Inc.
|44,939
|(304,492)
|45,055
|Share-based compensation expenses
|6,128
|5,806
|5,237
|Amortization of intangible assets from business acquisitions
|15,132
|13,540
|13,540
|Impairment of goodwill and investments
|-
|454,935
|-
|(Gain) loss on fair value change of investments
|(985)
|3,011
|(705)
|Interest expenses related to the convertible bonds' amortization to face value
|237
|-
|-
|Accretion, cumulative dividend and deemed dividend to subsidiaries' preferred shareholders
|347
|347
|347
|Income tax effects on non-GAAP adjustments
|(2,222)
|(427)
|(1,404)
|Reconciling items on the share of equity method investments
|4,434
|3,802
|1,887
|Non-GAAP adjustments for net loss attributable to the non-controlling interest shareholders
|(806)
|(80,434)
|(761)
|Non-GAAP net income from continuing operations attributable to controlling interest and common shareholders of JOYY Inc.
|67,204
|96,088
|63,196
|Non-GAAP net income from continuing operations
|per ADS
|--Basic
|1.09
|1.79
|1.19
|--Diluted
|1.02
|1.77
|1.18
|Weighted average number of ADS used in calculating Non-GAAP net income from continuing operations per ADS
|--Basic
|61,783,347
|53,737,863
|53,237,127
|--Diluted
|67,152,622
|54,263,057
|53,780,111
|JOYY INC.
|UNAUDITED SEGMENT REPORT
|(All amounts in thousands, except share, ADS and per ADS data)
|Three Months Ended
|March 31, 2025
|BIGO
|All other
|Elimination(1)
|Total
|US$
|US$
|US$
|US$
|Net revenues
|Live streaming
|351,598
|19,750
|-
|371,348
|Others
|80,263
|43,185
|(445)
|123,003
|Total net revenues
|431,861
|62,935
|(445)
|494,351
|Cost of revenues(2)
|(279,100)
|(36,720)
|84
|(315,736)
|Gross profit
|152,761
|26,215
|(361)
|178,615
|Operating expenses(2)
|Research and development expenses
|(40,380)
|(22,310)
|264
|(62,426)
|Sales and marketing expenses
|(52,113)
|(20,047)
|29
|(72,131)
|General and administrative expenses
|(13,886)
|(18,872)
|68
|(32,690)
|Total operating expenses
|(106,379)
|(61,229)
|361
|(167,247)
|Other income
|431
|408
|-
|839
|Operating income (loss)
|46,813
|(34,606)
|-
|12,207
|Interest expenses
|(799)
|(33)
|726
|(106)
|Interest income and investment income
|12,917
|27,196
|(726)
|39,387
|Foreign currency exchange losses, net
|(522)
|(239)
|-
|(761)
|Gain (loss) on fair value change of investments
|753
|(48)
|-
|705
|Income (loss) before income tax (expenses) benefits
|59,162
|(7,730)
|-
|51,432
|Income tax (expenses) benefits
|(5,956)
|745
|-
|(5,211)
|Income (loss) before share of loss in equity method investments, net of income taxes
|53,206
|(6,985)
|-
|46,221
|Share of loss in equity method investments, net of income taxes
|-
|(3,318)
|-
|(3,318)
|Net income (loss) from continuing operations
|53,206
|(10,303)
|-
|42,903
|(1) The elimination mainly consists of revenues and expenses generated from services among BIGO and All other segments, and interest income and interest expenses generated from the loan between BIGO and All other segments.
|(2) Share-based compensation was allocated in cost of revenues and operating expenses as follows:
|Three Months Ended
|March 31, 2025
|BIGO
|All other
|Total
|US$
|US$
|US$
|Cost of revenues
|363
|272
|635
|Research and development expenses
|852
|1,286
|2,138
|Sales and marketing expenses
|80
|149
|229
|General and administrative expenses
|441
|1,794
|2,235
|JOYY INC.
|UNAUDITED RECONCILIATION OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP RESULTS OF UNAUDITED SEGMENT REPORT
|(All amounts in thousands, except share, ADS and per ADS data)
|Three Months Ended
|March 31, 2025
|BIGO
|All other
|Total
|US$
|US$
|US$
|Operating income (loss)
|46,813
|(34,606)
|12,207
|Share-based compensation expenses
|1,736
|3,501
|5,237
|Amortization of intangible assets from business acquisitions
|8,950
|4,590
|13,540
|Non-GAAP operating income (loss)
|57,499
|(26,515)
|30,984
|Net income (loss) from continuing operations
|53,206
|(10,303)
|42,903
|Share-based compensation expenses
|1,736
|3,501
|5,237
|Amortization of intangible assets from business acquisitions
|8,950
|4,590
|13,540
|(Gain) loss on fair value change of investments
|(753)
|48
|(705)
|Income tax effects on non-GAAP adjustments
|(650)
|(754)
|(1,404)
|Reconciling items on the share of equity method investments
|-
|1,887
|1,887
|Non-GAAP net income (loss) from continuing operations
|62,489
|(1,031)
|61,458
|JOYY INC.
|UNAUDITED SEGMENT REPORT
|(All amounts in thousands, except share, ADS and per ADS data)
|Three Months Ended
|December 31, 2024
|BIGO
|All other
|Elimination(1)
|Total
|US$
|US$
|US$
|US$
|Net revenues
|Live streaming
|400,281
|22,137
|-
|422,418
|Others
|79,693
|47,738
|(403)
|127,028
|Total net revenues
|479,974
|69,875
|(403)
|549,446
|Cost of revenues(2)
|(304,926)
|(40,822)
|85
|(345,663)
|Gross profit
|175,048
|29,053
|(318)
|203,783
|Operating expenses(2)
|Research and development expenses
|(43,641)
|(24,072)
|228
|(67,485)
|Sales and marketing expenses
|(44,990)
|(22,076)
|26
|(67,040)
|General and administrative expenses
|(17,025)
|(27,054)
|64
|(44,015)
|Goodwill impairment
|-
|(454,935)
|-
|(454,935)
|Total operating expenses
|(105,656)
|(528,137)
|318
|(633,475)
|Other income
|398
|1,441
|-
|1,839
|Operating income (loss)
|69,790
|(497,643)
|-
|(427,853)
|Interest expenses
|(1,153)
|(41)
|882
|(312)
|Interest income and investment income
|11,905
|27,837
|(882)
|38,860
|Foreign currency exchange gains (losses), net
|10,359
|(746)
|-
|9,613
|(Loss) gain on fair value change of investments
|(4,156)
|1,145
|-
|(3,011)
|Income (loss) before income tax (expenses) benefits
|86,745
|(469,448)
|-
|(382,703)
|Income tax (expenses) benefits
|(2,926)
|2,885
|-
|(41)
|Income (loss) before share of loss in equity method investments, net of income taxes
|83,819
|(466,563)
|-
|(382,744)
|Share of loss in equity method investments, net of income taxes
|-
|(3,793)
|-
|(3,793)
|Net income (loss) from continuing operations
|83,819
|(470,356)
|-
|(386,537)
|(1) The elimination mainly consists of revenues and expenses generated from services among BIGO and All other segments, and interest income and interest expenses generated from the loan between BIGO and All other segments.
|(2) Share-based compensation was allocated in cost of revenues and operating expenses as follows:
|Three Months Ended
|December 31, 2024
|BIGO
|All other
|Total
|US$
|US$
|US$
|Cost of revenues
|140
|155
|295
|Research and development expenses
|1,639
|1,135
|2,774
|Sales and marketing expenses
|39
|144
|183
|General and administrative expenses
|463
|2,091
|2,554
|JOYY INC.
|UNAUDITED RECONCILIATION OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP RESULTS OF UNAUDITED SEGMENT REPORT
|(All amounts in thousands, except share, ADS and per ADS data)
|Three Months Ended
|December 31, 2024
|BIGO
|All other
|Total
|US$
|US$
|US$
|Operating income (loss)
|69,790
|(497,643)
|(427,853)
|Share-based compensation expenses
|2,281
|3,525
|5,806
|Amortization of intangible assets from business acquisitions
|8,950
|4,590
|13,540
|Impairment of goodwill and investments
|-
|454,935
|454,935
|Non-GAAP operating income (loss)
|81,021
|(34,593)
|46,428
|Net income (loss) from continuing operations
|83,819
|(470,356)
|(386,537)
|Share-based compensation expenses
|2,281
|3,525
|5,806
|Amortization of intangible assets from business acquisitions
|8,950
|4,590
|13,540
|Impairment of goodwill and investments
|-
|454,935
|454,935
|Loss (gain) on fair value change of investments
|4,156
|(1,145)
|3,011
|Income tax effects on non-GAAP adjustments
|(778)
|351
|(427)
|Reconciling items on the share of equity method investments
|-
|3,802
|3,802
|Non-GAAP net income (loss) from continuing operations
|98,428
|(4,298)
|94,130
|JOYY INC.
|UNAUDITED SEGMENT REPORT
|(All amounts in thousands, except share, ADS and per ADS data)
|Three Months Ended
|March 31, 2024
|BIGO
|All other
|Elimination(1)
|Total
|US$
|US$
|US$
|US$
|Net revenues
|Live streaming
|442,154
|24,237
|-
|466,391
|Others
|63,049
|35,518
|(398
|)
|98,169
|Total net revenues
|505,203
|59,755
|(398
|)
|564,560
|Cost of revenues(2)
|(328,583
|)
|(40,692
|)
|78
|(369,197
|)
|Gross profit
|176,620
|19,063
|(320
|)
|195,363
|Operating expenses(2)
|Research and development expenses
|(41,022
|)
|(28,258
|)
|241
|(69,039
|)
|Sales and marketing expenses
|(74,430
|)
|(20,232
|)
|24
|(94,638
|)
|General and administrative expenses
|(14,075
|)
|(17,723
|)
|55
|(31,743
|)
|Total operating expenses
|(129,527
|)
|(66,213
|)
|320
|(195,420
|)
|Other income
|3,296
|304
|-
|3,600
|Operating income (loss)
|50,389
|(46,846
|)
|-
|3,543
|Interest expenses
|(1,765
|)
|(1,681
|)
|1,310
|(2,136
|)
|Interest income and investment income
|15,441
|34,796
|(1,310
|)
|48,927
|Foreign currency exchange gains, net
|379
|389
|-
|768
|Gain (loss) on fair value change of investments
|1,267
|(282
|)
|-
|985
|Income (loss) before income tax (expenses) benefits
|65,711
|(13,624
|)
|-
|52,087
|Income tax (expenses) benefits
|(4,662
|)
|125
|-
|(4,537
|)
|Income (loss) before share of loss in equity method investments, net of income taxes
|61,049
|(13,499
|)
|-
|47,550
|Share of loss in equity method investments, net of income taxes
|-
|(7,395
|)
|-
|(7,395
|)
|Net income (loss) from continuing operations
|61,049
|(20,894
|)
|-
|40,155
|(1) The elimination mainly consists of revenues and expenses generated from services among BIGO and All other segments, and interest income and interest expenses generated from the loan between BIGO and All other segments.
|(2) Share-based compensation was allocated in cost of revenues and operating expenses as follows:
|Three Months Ended
|March 31, 2024
|BIGO
|All other
|Total
|US$
|US$
|US$
|Cost of revenues
|391
|272
|663
|Research and development expenses
|1,641
|1,751
|3,392
|Sales and marketing expenses
|47
|84
|131
|General and administrative expenses
|96
|1,846
|1,942
|JOYY INC.
|UNAUDITED RECONCILIATION OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP RESULTS OF UNAUDITED SEGMENT REPORT
|(All amounts in thousands, except share, ADS and per ADS data)
|Three Months Ended
|March 31, 2024
|BIGO
|All other
|Total
|US$
|US$
|US$
|Operating income (loss)
|50,389
|(46,846)
|3,543
|Share-based compensation expenses
|2,175
|3,953
|6,128
|Amortization of intangible assets from business acquisitions
|10,467
|4,665
|15,132
|Non-GAAP operating income (loss)
|63,031
|(38,228)
|24,803
|Net income (loss) from continuing operations
|61,049
|(20,894)
|40,155
|Share-based compensation expenses
|2,175
|3,953
|6,128
|Amortization of intangible assets from business acquisitions
|10,467
|4,665
|15,132
|(Gain) loss on fair value change of investments
|(1,267)
|282
|(985)
|Interest expenses related to the convertible bonds' amortization to face value
|-
|237
|237
|Income tax effects on non-GAAP adjustments
|(1,203)
|(1,019)
|(2,222)
|Reconciling items on the share of equity method investments
|-
|4,434
|4,434
|Non-GAAP net income (loss) from continuing operations
|71,221
|(8,342)
|62,879
