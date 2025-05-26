Discharge Doesn't Nullify PMLA Case: J&K High Court

“The two proceedings, while factually linked by the scheduled offence, are legally independent and governed separately,” a bench of Justice Wasim Sadiq Nargal said while hearing a petition filed by N Kansal, a resident of New Delhi, seeking quashing of ECIR under PMLA, summons issued under Section 50 PMLA,and related search/seizure actions.

“The petitioner's discharge in the predicate offence indicates a determination concerning the merits of that particular accusation; nonetheless, it does not nullify the overarching legal structure governing the issuance of the summons,” the court said, adding,“The discharge should not be regarded as a legal obstacle to the authorities' capacity to forward with the summons.”

The 27-year-old Kansal had contended that been discharged in predicate NDPS offences by the Special NDPS Court, which found no evidence linking him to the alleged offences. He had submitted that without a scheduled offence, there could be no“proceeds of crime” to sustain PMLA proceedings.

“The ECIR, pursuant to the PMLA, is not simply an extension of the FIR; rather, it is founded on the exclusive aim of investigating and prosecuting money laundering offences,” the court said,“The scheduled offence serves as the foundation for commencing action under the PMLA, where as the offence of money laundering under Section 3 of the Act is a distinct and ongoing offence that must be evaluated independently.” Consequently, the court said, the discharge in the predicate offence may influence the procedures under the PMLA; however, it cannot be regarded as an automatic or definitive basis for nullifying the ECIR.

Referring to the Enforcement Directorate's authority to summon individuals under Section 50, the court said that it is intended for the acquisition of factual evidence pertaining to money laundering offences.“Obtaining a summons under this section does not inherently indicate that one is an accused in a money laundering investigation. This indicates that the individual may have information or documents pertinent to the investigation.”

The court said that Kansal's discharge does not constitute a legitimate ground for nullifying the summons.“The authorities may execute the summons issued pursuant to the applicable legislative laws and procedural regulations.”

The issuance of summons is a fundamental component in the execution of a fair and unbiased investigation.

“It affords the relevant parties an opportunity to be heard, to articulate their case, and to address the allegations levied against them. These procedural safeguards are crucial for preserving the integrity of the investigative and adjudicatory processes established by the Act,” the court said. The aim is to guarantee the presence of individuals or companies for scrutiny while ensuring the process is transparent, equitable, and lawful.“The summons mechanism compels individuals to come before authorities, so ensuring the accurate collecting of evidence, assisting in the revelation of truth, and ultimately preserving the effectiveness and integrity of the judicial process”.

Consequently, the issuance of summons under the PMLA should be regarded as an essential element of due process, intended to advance the rule of law and bolster public trust in the legal system, the court said.“The discharge in the predicate offence, albeit substantial, does not, as a legal principle, impact the ongoing validity of the summons.”

Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now