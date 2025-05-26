Hesai Group Reports First Quarter 2025 Unaudited Financial Results
| Three months ended
March 31, 2025
|ADAS lidar shipments
|146,087
|Robotics lidar shipments
|49,731
|Total lidar shipments
|195,818
- Q1 2025 ADAS lidar shipments were 146,087 units, representing an increase of 178.5% from 52,462 units in the corresponding period of 2024. Q1 2025 Total lidar shipments were 195,818 units, representing an increase of 231.3% from 59,101 units in the corresponding period of 2024.
Financial Highlights for the First Quarter of 2025
(in RMB millions, except for per ordinary share data and percentage)
|Q1 2025
|Q1 2024
|% Change
|Net revenues
|525.3
|359.1
|46.3%
|Gross margin
|41.7%
|38.8%
|/
|Loss from operations
|(33.4)
|(138.5)
|-75.8%
|Non-GAAP loss from operations
|(7.3)
|(100.7)
|-92.8%
|Net loss
|(17.5)
|(106.9)
|-83.6%
|Non-GAAP net income/(loss)
|8.6
|(69.1)
|/
|Net loss per ordinary share – basic and diluted
|(0.13)
|(0.84)
|-84.5%
|Non-GAAP net income/(loss) per ordinary share
|0.07
|(0.54)
|/
|Diluted non-GAAP net income/(loss) per ordinary share
|0.06
|(0.54)
|/
- Net revenues were RMB525.3 million (US$72.4 million) for the first quarter of 2025, representing an increase of 46.3% from RMB359.1 million for the same period of 2024. Product revenues were RMB510.7 million (US$70.4 million) for the first quarter of 2025, representing an increase of 44.7% from RMB353.0 million for the same period of 2024. The year-over-year increase was mainly attributable to increased revenues from sales of ADAS lidar products due to robust demand in China. Service revenues were RMB14.6 million (US$2.0 million) for the first quarter of 2025, representing an increase of 139.3% from RMB6.1 million for the same period of 2024. The year-over-year increase was driven by an increase in revenue from non-recurring engineering services.
- Cost of revenues was RMB306.1 million (US$42.2 million) for the first quarter of 2025, representing an increase of 39.2% from RMB219.9 million for the same period of 2024.
- Gross margin was 41.7% for the first quarter of 2025, compared with 38.8% for the same period of 2024. The year-over-year increase was due to effective cost and scale optimization on both ADAS and Robotics lidars.
- Sales and marketing expenses were RMB50.5 million (US$7.0 million) for the first quarter of 2025, representing an increase of 20.5% from RMB42.0 million for the same period of 2024. The increase was mainly driven by an increase in payroll expenses of RMB11.1 million (US$1.5 million).
- General and administrative expenses were RMB54.1 million (US$7.5 million) for the first quarter of 2025, representing a decrease of 21.3% from RMB68.8 million for the same period of 2024. The decrease was mainly driven by a decrease in share-based compensation expenses of RMB10.7 million (US$1.5 million).
- Research and development expenses were RMB183.3 million (US$25.3 million) for the first quarter of 2025, representing a decrease of 5.7% from RMB194.4 million for the same period of 2024. The year-over-year decrease was mainly due to a decrease in rental expenses of RMB6.4 million (US$0.9 million) and depreciation and amortization expenses of RMB2.9 million (US$0.4 million).
- Loss from operations was RMB33.4 million (US$4.6 million) for the first quarter of 2025, representing a decrease of 75.8% from RMB138.5 million for the same period of 2024. Excluding share-based compensation expenses, non-GAAP loss from operations for the first quarter of 2025 was significantly narrowed from RMB100.7 million for the first quarter of 2024 to RMB7.3 million (US$1.0 million).
- Net loss was RMB17.5 million (US$2.4 million) for the first quarter of 2025, representing a decrease of 83.6% from RMB106.9 million for the same period of 2024. Excluding share-based compensation expenses, non-GAAP net income was RMB8.6 million (US$1.2 million) for the first quarter of 2025, compared with non-GAAP net loss of RMB69.1 million for the same period of 2024.
- Net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders of the Company was RMB17.5 million (US$2.4 million) for the first quarter of 2025, compared with RMB106.9 million for the same period of 2024. Excluding share-based compensation expenses, non-GAAP net income attributable to ordinary shareholders of the Company was RMB8.6 million (US$1.2 million) for the first quarter of 2025, compared with non-GAAP net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders of the Company of RMB69.1 million for the same period of 2024.
- Basic and diluted net loss per ordinary share were RMB0.13 (US$0.02) for the first quarter of 2025. Excluding share-based compensation expenses, non-GAAP basic and diluted net income per ordinary share were RMB0.07 (US$0.01) and RMB0.06 (US$0.01), respectively, for the first quarter of 2025.
- Cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash and short-term investments were RMB2,860.7 million (US$394.2 million) as of March 31, 2025, compared with RMB3,204.8 million as of December 31, 2024.
Business Outlook
For the second quarter of 2025, the Company expects net revenues to be between RMB680 million (US$93.7 million) and RMB720 million (US$99.2 million), representing a year-over-year increase of approximately 48% to 57%.
The above outlook is based on the current market conditions and reflects the Company's preliminary estimates of market and operating conditions and customer demand, which are all subject to change.
Conference Call
The Company's management will host an earnings conference call at 9:00 PM U.S. Eastern Time on May 26, 2025 (9:00 AM Beijing/Hong Kong Time on May 27, 2025).
For participants who wish to join the call by phone, please access the link provided below to complete the pre-registration process and dial in 5 minutes prior to the scheduled call start time. Upon registration, each participant will receive dial-in details to join the conference call.
|Event Title:
|Hesai Group First Quarter 2025 Earnings Conference Call
|Pre-registration Link:
Additionally, a live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available on the Company's investor relations website at
A replay of the conference call will be accessible approximately an hour after the conclusion of the call until June 03, 2025, by dialing the following telephone numbers:
|United States:
|+1-855-883-1031
|International:
|+61-7-3107-6325
|Hong Kong, China:
|800-930-639
|China Mainland:
|400-120-9216
|Replay PIN:
|10046747
About Hesai
Hesai Technology (Nasdaq: HSAI) is a global leader in lidar solutions. The company's lidar products enable a broad spectrum of applications including passenger and commercial vehicles ("ADAS"), as well as autonomous driving vehicles and robotics and other non-automotive applications such as last-mile delivery robots and AGVs ("Robotics"). Hesai seamlessly integrates its in-house manufacturing process with lidar R&D and design, enabling rapid product iteration while ensuring high performance, high quality and affordability. The company's commercially validated solutions are backed by superior R&D capabilities across optics, mechanics, and electronics. Hesai has established offices in Shanghai, Palo Alto and Stuttgart, with customers spanning more than 40 countries.
Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
To supplement Hesai's consolidated financial results presented in accordance with GAAP, Hesai uses the following measures defined as non-GAAP financial measures by the SEC: income/loss from operation excluding share-based compensation expenses, net profit/loss excluding share-based compensation expenses, net profit/loss attributable to ordinary shareholders excluding share-based compensation, and per ordinary share net income/loss attributable to ordinary shareholders excluding share-based compensation. The presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP. For more information on these non-GAAP financial measures, please see the tables captioned“Unaudited Reconciliations of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results” set forth at the end of this release.
Hesai believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide meaningful supplemental information regarding its performance and liquidity by excluding share-based compensation expenses that may not be indicative of its operating performance from a cash perspective. Hesai believes that both management and investors benefit from referring to these non-GAAP financial measures in assessing its performance and when planning and forecasting future periods. These non-GAAP financial measures also facilitate management's internal comparisons to Hesai's historical performance and liquidity. Hesai believes these non-GAAP financial measures are useful to investors in allowing for greater transparency with respect to supplemental information used by management in its financial and operational decision making. A limitation of using these non-GAAP financial measures is that they exclude share-based compensation expenses that have been and will continue to be for the foreseeable future a significant recurring expense in our business. Management compensates for these limitations by providing specific information regarding the GAAP amounts excluded from each non-GAAP financial measure. The accompanying tables have more details on the reconciliations between GAAP financial measures that are most directly comparable to non-GAAP financial measures.
Exchange Rate Information
This announcement contains translations of certain RMB amounts into U.S. dollars at a specified rate solely for the convenience of the reader. Unless otherwise noted, all translations from RMB to U.S. dollars and from U.S. dollars to RMB are made at a rate of RMB7.2567 to US$1.00, the exchange rate on March 31, 2025, set forth in the H.10 statistical release of the Federal Reserve Board. The Company makes no representation that the RMB or U.S. dollars amounts referred could be converted into U.S. dollars or RMB, as the case may be, at any particular rate or at all.
Safe Harbor Statement
This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the“safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as“will,”“expects,”“anticipates,”“aims,”“future,”“intends,”“plans,”“believes,”“estimates,”“confident,”“potential,”“continue” or other similar expressions. Among other things, the business outlook and quotations from management in this announcement, as well as the Company's strategic and operational plans, contain forward-looking statements. The Company may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the“SEC”), in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including but not limited to statements about the Company's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: the Company's goals and strategies; the Company's future business development, financial condition and results of operations; expected changes in the Company's revenues, costs or expenditures; the trends in, expected growth and the market size of the ADAS and Robotics industries; the market for and adoption of lidar and related technology; the Company's ability to produce high-quality products with wide market acceptance; the success of the Company's customers in developing and commercializing products using its solutions, and the market acceptance of those products; the Company's ability to introduce new products that meet its customers' requirement; the Company's expectations regarding the effectiveness of its marketing initiatives and the relationship with its third-party partners; competition in the Company's industry; the Company's ability to recruit and retain qualified personnel; relevant government policies and regulations relating to the Company's industry; the Company's ability to protect its systems and infrastructures from cyber-attacks; general economic and business conditions globally and in China; and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in the Company's filings with the SEC. All information provided in this press release and in the attachments is as of the date of this press release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.
For investor and media inquiries, please contact:
Hesai Group
Yuanting“YT” Shi, Head of Capital Markets
Email: ...
Christensen Advisory
Tel: +86-10-5900-1548
Email: ...
Source: Hesai Group
| HESAI GROUP
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(All amounts in thousands, except share and per share data and otherwise noted)
|As of
| December 31,
2024
| March 31,
2025
| RMB
| RMB
|US$
|ASSETS
|Current assets:
|Cash and cash equivalents
|2,838,966
|2,826,605
|389,517
|Restricted cash
|3,594
|3,589
|495
|Short-term investments
|362,195
|30,482
|4,201
|Notes receivables
|22,341
|20,579
|2,836
|Accounts receivable, net
|765,027
|957,644
|131,967
|Contract assets
|9,909
|9,909
|1,365
|Amounts due from related parties
|5,039
|5,036
|694
|Inventories
|482,137
|489,974
|67,520
|Prepayments and other current assets, net
|193,448
|212,088
|29,227
|Total current assets
|4,682,656
|4,555,906
|627,822
|Non-current assets:
|Property and equipment, net
|944,218
|980,286
|135,087
|Long-term investments
|31,798
|31,787
|4,380
|Intangible assets, net
|76,554
|79,763
|10,992
|Land-use rights, net
|39,879
|39,663
|5,466
|Operating lease right-of-use assets
|114,260
|81,928
|11,290
|Other non-current assets
|100,246
|58,049
|7,999
|Total non-current assets
|1,306,955
|1,271,476
|175,214
|TOTAL ASSETS
|5,989,611
|5,827,382
|803,036
|LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
|Current liabilities:
|Short-term borrowings
|345,253
|280,266
|38,622
|Note payable
|10,096
|53,982
|7,439
|Accounts payable
|345,011
|346,867
|47,800
|Contract liabilities
|32,994
|26,978
|3,718
|Amounts due to related parties
|335,253
|5,335
|735
|Accrued warranty liability
|43,607
|48,180
|6,639
|Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
|516,726
|360,743
|49,712
|Total current liabilities
|1,628,940
|1,122,351
|154,665
|Non-current liabilities
|Long-term borrowings
|269,438
|300,288
|41,381
|Lease liabilities
|98,370
|69,796
|9,618
|Other non-current liabilities
|61,132
|57,813
|7,967
|Total non-current liabilities
|428,940
|427,897
|58,966
|TOTAL LIABILITIES
|2,057,880
|1,550,248
|213,631
|Shareholders' equity
|Class A Ordinary shares
|19
|17
|2
|Class B Ordinary shares
|70
|73
|11
|Additional paid-in capital
|7,577,113
|7,615,445
|1,049,436
|Subscription receivables
|(292,721
|)
|-
|-
|Accumulated other comprehensive income
|56,975
|88,873
|12,247
|Accumulated deficit
|(3,409,725
|)
|(3,427,274
|)
|(472,291
|)
|TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
|3,931,731
|4,277,134
|589,405
|TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
|5,989,611
|5,827,382
|803,036
| HESAI GROUP
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)
(All amounts in thousands, except share and per share data and otherwise noted)
|Three months ended March 31,
|2024
|2025
|RMB
| RMB
|US$
|Net revenues
|359,120
|525,302
|72,389
|Cost of revenues
|(219,898
|)
|(306,067
|)
|(42,177
|)
|Gross profit
|139,222
|219,235
|30,212
|Operating expenses:
|Sales and marketing expenses
|(41,964
|)
|(50,546
|)
|(6,965
|)
|General and administrative expenses
|(68,767
|)
|(54,087
|)
|(7,453
|)
|Research and development expenses
|(194,402
|)
|(183,305
|)
|(25,260
|)
|Other operating income, net
|27,456
|35,256
|4,858
|Total operating expenses
|(277,677
|)
|(252,682
|)
|(34,820
|)
|Loss from operations
|(138,455
|)
|(33,447
|)
|(4,608
|)
|Interest income
|32,795
|20,521
|2,828
|Interest expenses
|(2,286
|)
|(5,007
|)
|(690
|)
|Foreign exchange income/(loss), net
|1,493
|1,024
|141
|Other loss, net
|(212
|)
|(694
|)
|(96
|)
|Net loss before income tax and share of loss in equity method investments
|(106,665
|)
|(17,603
|)
|(2,425
|)
|Income tax benefit/(expense)
|(248
|)
|67
|9
|Share of loss in equity method investment
|(12
|)
|(12
|)
|(2
|)
|Net loss
|(106,925
|)
|(17,548
|)
|(2,418
|)
|Net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders of the Company
|(106,925
|)
|(17,548
|)
|(2,418
|)
|Net loss per share:
|Basic and diluted
|(0.84
|)
|(0.13
|)
|(0.02
|)
|Weighted average ordinary shares used in calculating net loss per share:
|Basic and diluted
|127,336,569
|131,456,631
|131,456,631
|Net loss
|(106,925
|)
|(17,548
|)
|(2,418
|)
|Other comprehensive loss, net of tax of nil:
|Foreign currency translation adjustments
|3,088
|31,898
|4,396
|Comprehensive income /(loss), net of tax of nil
|(103,837
|)
|14,350
|1,978
| HESAI GROUP
UNAUDITED RECONCILIATIONS OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP RESULTS
(All amounts in thousands, except share and per share data and otherwise noted)
|For the three months ended March 31,
|2024
|2025
|RMB
| RMB
|US$
|Loss from operations
|(138,455
|)
|(33,447
|)
|(4,609
|)
|Add: Share-based compensation expenses
|37,800
|26,185
|3,608
|Non-GAAP loss from operations
|(100,655
|)
|(7,262
|)
|(1,001
|)
|Net loss
|(106,925
|)
|(17,548
|)
|(2,418
|)
|Add: Share-based compensation expenses
|37,800
|26,185
|3,608
|Non-GAAP net income/(loss)
|(69,125
|)
|8,637
|1,190
|Net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders of the Company
|(106,925
|)
|(17,548
|)
|(2,418
|)
|Add: Share-based compensation expenses
|37,800
|26,185
|3,608
|Non-GAAP net income/(loss) attributable to ordinary shareholders of the Company
|(69,125
|)
|8,637
|1,190
|Weighted average shares used in calculating net earnings/(loss) per share
|Basic
|127,336,569
|131,456,631
|131,456,631
|Diluted
|127,336,569
|138,705,035
|138,705,035
|Non-GAAP net earnings/(loss) per share
|Basic
|(0.54
|)
|0.07
|0.01
|Diluted
|(0.54
|)
|0.06
|0.01
