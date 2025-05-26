Caisse Française De Financement Local EMTN 2025-9
Capitalised terms used herein shall have the meaning specified for such terms in the Caisse Française de Financement Local base prospectus to the €75,000,000,000 Euro Medium Term Note Programme dated 8 July 2024 (the“ Base Prospectus ”).
Caisse Française de Financement Local has decided to issue on 28 May 2025 – Euro 10,000,000 Callable Fixed Rate Obligations Foncières due 28 May 2055.
The Base Prospectus dated 8 July 2024 and the supplements to the Base Prospectus dated 13 September 2024, 30 September 2024, 26 December 2024, 27 February 2025 and 2 April 2025 approved by the Autorité des Marchés Financiers are available on the website of the Issuer (, at the registered office of the Issuer: 112-114, avenue Emile Zola, 75015 Paris, France, and at the office of the Paying Agent indicated in the Base Prospectus.
The Final Terms relating to the issue will be available on the website of the AMF ( ) and of the Luxembourg Stock Exchange (), at the office of the Issuer and at the office of the Paying Agent.
