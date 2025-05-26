Evidence-Based Management Can Strengthen Healthcare Leadership And Equity Olumuyiwa Bamgbade, Salem Pain Clinic, Canada

Olumuyiwa Bamgbade

Evidence-Based Management is an Effective Pathway to Stronger Healthcare Leadership and Equity; Olumuyiwa Bamgbade, Salem Pain Clinic, BC, Canada

- Dr. Olumuyiwa BamgbadeSURREY, BC, CANADA, May 26, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- In today's complex healthcare landscape, leaders are increasingly challenged to make decisions that are not only effective but also equitable. Many leadership changes are occurring in Canada's healthcare sector because of leadership failures. This trend is evident in British Columbia, where many healthcare leaders were replaced in the first quarter of 2025. David Eby, British Columbia's premier, stated,“The anxiety that I have is that the people who see the day-to-day of our healthcare system, they have suggestions about how to make it better, but they haven't been able to bring that forward.” The solution to this problem is evidence-based management, which can help leaders by emphasizing contextual understanding and the lived experiences of patients and providers.Contemporary healthcare leadership is challenged by rising costs, evolving patient expectations, workforce shortages, technological advancements, and societal inequities. In recent newsletters , Dr. Olumuyiwa Bamgbade and the Salem Anaesthesia Pain Clinic highlighted healthcare leadership challenges and potential solutions. Evidence-based management, an emerging standard that ensures the best available evidence guides leadership, is one promising approach that can bridge healthcare efficiency and equity.A new official publication by Canada's Chief Medical Workforce Advisor in 2025 highlights Canada's inadequate health workforce leadership. The publication indicates a deficit of 22,823 between supply and demand for family physicians in Canada, and only 1,300 new graduates per year. Joss Reimer, Canadian Medical Association's president, stated,“This report should be the last of its kind. From now on, let's move from studies to action so we can see real change take place. Leaders can no longer look away.”Evidence-based management uses data, research findings, organizational metrics, and stakeholder input to inform leadership decisions. Unlike ad hoc or intuition-driven methods, evidence-based management applies similar rigor to management that evidence-based medicine brings to clinical care. By relying on validated data and proven frameworks, healthcare leaders can shift from reactive problem-solving to proactive planning. Evidence-based management strengthens strategic clarity, promotes accountability, and minimizes costly errors. Leaders who embrace it can foster cultures of transparency and continuous improvement, thereby retaining talent and improving service delivery. When leadership decisions are based on data and disaggregated metrics, inequities in access, outcomes, and patient experience become visible and actionable. This will enable leaders to design targeted interventions that promote efficiency and reduce disparities.Dr. Bamgbade is a healthcare leader with an interest in value-based healthcare delivery. He is a specialist physician trained in Nigeria, Britain, the USA, and South Korea. He is an adjunct professor at institutions in Africa, Europe, and North America. He has collaborated with researchers in Nigeria, Armenia, Australia, Rwanda, the USA, Kenya, South Africa, Britain, Tanzania, Namibia, Iran, Zambia, Botswana, Mozambique, China, Ethiopia, Jamaica, and Canada. He has published 45 scientific papers in PubMed-indexed journals. He is the director of Salem Pain Clinic, a specialist and research clinic in Surrey, BC, Canada. Dr. Bamgbade and Salem Pain Clinic focus on researching and managing pain, insomnia, value-based care, health equity, injury rehabilitation, neuropathy, societal safety, substance misuse, medical sociology, public health, medicolegal science, and perioperative care.ReferencesDaflos, P. British Columbia (BC) health-care leadership overhaul continues as formal reviews begin. CTV News 2025 (March 31).EIN Presswire. Physician-Leadership Needs Reforms To Promote Healthcare Equity Or Quality. Kron 4 News 2025 (April 21).EIN Presswire. Healthcare Leadership Failures Require Metrics And Meritocracy Reforms. Fox 21 News 2025 (April 21).Reimer, J. Ground-breaking new report reveals Canada can't train enough doctors and other health professionals; Unless we dramatically change how we do things. Canadian Medical Association 2025 (January 31).Sanaeifar, E., Houshmand, E., Moghri, J., Vejdani, M., & Tabatabaee, S. S. Requirements for evidence-based management competency in healthcare: A scoping review. Frontiers in Public Health 2025, 13, 1490454.

Olumuyiwa Bamgbade

Salem Anaesthesia Pain Clinic

+1 778-628-6600

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Other

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.