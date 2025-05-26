Who Is Charles Rangel? Korean War Hero, Black Caucus Founder, And Voice Of Harlem

MENAFN - Live Mint) Former longtime US Rep. Charles Rangel, who passed away on Monday at the age of 94, was one of the most influential Black lawmakers in American history, known for his gravel-toned voice, unapologetic liberalism, and fierce advocacy for Harlem and beyond.

Born on June 11, 1930, in New York City, Rangel served with distinction in the Korean War, earning both a Purple Heart and Bronze Star. He used the G.I. Bill to pursue higher education, earning degrees from New York University and St. John's University School of Law, despite being a high school dropout.

From Harlem's streets to Capitol Hill

Rangel began his political ascent in 1970 by defeating the iconic and embattled Adam Clayton Powell Jr., marking the beginning of a 46-year congressional career. He quickly made his mark as a founding member of the Congressional Black Caucus and later became dean of the New York congressional delegation.

In 2007, Rangel made history as the first African American to chair the powerful House Ways and Means Committee, which oversees tax policy, Social Security, and Medicare.

Vocal liberal, relentless advocate

Never one to shy away from a fight, Rangel was among the loudest critics of the Iraq War, calling it a“death tax” on poor and minority Americans. His bold attempt to revive the draft in 2004 was meant to underscore the socioeconomic imbalance in military service - even though he ultimately voted against his own bill when Republicans brought it to the floor.

He often clashed with conservative figures, including Vice President Dick Cheney, with whom he traded sharp personal barbs in public.

Ethical controversy and censure

Rangel's career was not without blemish. In 2010, a House ethics panel convicted him on 11 violations, including failure to pay taxes on a Caribbean villa and misuse of congressional resources. He was censured - the most serious punishment short of expulsion - but continued to serve until his retirement in 2017.

Harlem's champion

Despite controversies, Rangel remained a steadfast advocate for Harlem, promoting empowerment zones to revive struggling neighborhoods through tax incentives and community investment.“I have always been committed to fighting for the little guy,” he once said.

He was the last surviving member of Harlem's political“Gang of Four” - alongside David Dinkins, Percy Sutton, and Basil Paterson - a powerful cohort of Black leaders who reshaped New York politics.

A life lived loudly

Rangel's 2007 memoir,“And I Haven't Had A Bad Day Since”, reflected the optimism he carried from the battlefield to the halls of Congress. His voice - both literal and political - was unforgettable.

Charles Rangel leaves behind a legacy defined by trailblazing leadership, unwavering advocacy, and deep ties to Harlem, where his journey began and where his name remains etched in political history.