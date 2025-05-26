Comic Book Legend Peter David, Visionary Behind Incredible Hulk And Spider-Man 2099, Dies At 68

MENAFN - Live Mint) Genre-defining comic book writer Peter David has died at the age of 68. His wife, Kathleen O'Shea, shared the news in a heartfelt message on Facebook. David was responsible for reimagining some of the most beloved superheroes in modern pop culture

Incredible Hulk comic writer Peter David dies

The news of Peter David's death was announced by his wife Kathleen O'Shea on social media. She wrote,“Since it is out there. Peter David passed away last night. We are devastated. More when I can write about it.”

The American writer had been grappling with a series of health complications in recent years, including advanced kidney disease. In late 2023, a GoFundMe campaign was launched to help cover his growing medical expenses. The fundraiser quickly surpassed expectations, drawing more than $117,000 in donations and messages of love from fans and industry peers around the world.

He is survived by his wife Kathleen and daughters Ariel, Shana, Gwen and Caroline.

Peter David and his wondrous comic books

David's influence on comic book storytelling is immeasurable. Over a career spanning more than three decades, he brought depth, wit and psychological nuance to characters often dismissed as one-dimensional. His groundbreaking 12-year tenure on The Incredible Hulk is widely credited with turning Bruce Banner into one of the most emotionally complex figures in superhero fiction.

He also introduced readers to Miguel O'Hara, better known as Spider-Man 2099 - a futuristic reimagining of the Marvel icon who recently leapt back into the spotlight as a central figure in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse . David's storytelling fingerprints are also found across The Avengers, Captain Marvel, Supergirl, Fantastic Four, and Wolverine, to name just a few.

At DC Comics, he co-created Young Justice, a teen superhero team that would go on to inspire a cult favourite animated series running for four acclaimed seasons. His writing crossed over into television as well, with contributions to Babylon 5, Ben 10: Alien Force, and the Young Justice TV series itself.

Over the years, David was honoured with some of the industry's highest accolades, including the prestigious Eisner Award and a GLAAD Media Award in 2011 for his work highlighting LGBTQ+ representation in comics.

Fans across generations will remember him not only for the worlds he built, but for the humanity he brought to heroes in spandex.