Journeys Of The Soul: The Life And Thought Of Mulla Sadra

In a madrasa in the 17th-century Shiraz, a group of students gathered in the Khan School, notebooks open, listening carefully as their teacher taught complex ideas about existence, truth, and the soul's journey toward God.

Their teacher, known throughout Iran as Mulla Sadra, was not merely explaining religious doctrines, he was reshaping the very framework of Islamic metaphysics.

At the centre of the courtyard, Sadra explained the layers of being (maratib al-wujud) and the unity of existence (waḥdat al-wujud). These were teachings that he had drawn from a life of philosophical inquiry, spiritual struggle, and deep engagement with the Qur'an, mysticism, and rational thought.

For his students, these sessions were invitations to perceive the world in a different light, which emerges from within.

Journey from Shiraz to Isfahan

Born around 1571 in Shiraz, the Persian city famed for its poetry and mysticism, Ṣadr al-Din Muḥammad Shirazi-later known as Mulla Sadra-was a precocious child.

His father, a respected nobleman in Shiraz, decided to educate him at home rather than sending him to a public school.

By his teenage years, Mulla Sadra had already outpaced the standard curriculum.

His mastery of the foundational texts of Islam, Persian and Arabic literature, theology, and the sciences and his facility with philosophical inquiry prompted his father to devote even more attention to his education.

However, his promising academic period was interrupted by the sudden death of his father.

He then moved to Isfahan, the intellectual capital of the Safavid Empire, and began studying with two greatest minds of the time, Bahaʾ al-Din al-ʿAmili, a mystic, jurist and scientist, and Mir Damad, a mystic philosopher and founder of the influential School of Isfahan.

He studied the canon of Islamic metaphysics, and then began questioning its premises. His studies included the full scope of Islamic intellectual history, from the logical methods of al-Farabi and Ibn Sina (Avicenna) to the spiritual metaphysics of Suhrawardi, to the rational theology of al-Ghazali and Naṣir al-Din al-Ṭusi.

Mulla Sadra was also deeply influenced by the works of Ibn ʿArabi, whose mystical worldview found a new expression in his writings.

His bold synthesis of reason and mysticism generated opposition and Mulla Sadra found himself at odds with conservatives.

Retreat into wilderness

He retreated to Kahak, a quiet village near the holy city of Qom in central Iran. There he spent nearly a decade in isolation and dedicated himself to tahdhib al-nafs-the purification of the soul.

“I lightened myself due to long abstinences,” he later wrote.“I received the lights of the celestial world ... so I understood the mysteries that I did not know before this time ... rather, I saw everything from the heavenly mysteries and the realities of self-sufficiency of God (ḥaqayiq-i ṣamadaniyyah) that I had previously found by intellectual reasoning with my vision.”

In Kahak, Ṣadra formulated a new school of thought called al-ḥikmat al-mutaʿliyah or Transcendent Theosophy.

The school attempts to reconcile mystical intuition with rational knowledge. It shows, that true knowledge is not just logical, but experiential.

According to Henry Corbin, the famous French orientalist and philosopher, Mulla Sadra represents one of the crowning achievements of nearly a millennium of intellectual life.

Through his luminous intellect,“a new intellectual perspective was born which was at once profoundly Islamic and attuned to both the logical demands of the mind and the requisites of the spiritual vision.”

Birth of new philosophy

At the heart of this philosophy was Sadra's magnum Opus, al-Asfar al-Arbaʿah,“The Four Journeys.” The work, which spans thousands of pages across multiple volumes, is considered a roadmap for the soul.

However, Asfar is not an easy read. Even today, students in seminaries are expected to master the classics of theology and philosophy before opening its pages.

“His other writings may be said to be so many children born of this mother, each expounding further one of the Asfar's chapters or discussions,” Seyyed Hossein Nasr, the famous Iranian Islamic philosopher writes in Sadr al-Din Shirazi and his Transcendent Theosophy.

“It takes nearly a lifetime to gain intimate knowledge of even one or two of his basic works,” Nasr adds.

According to Mulla Sadra, all beings are defined not by static categories but by their existential intensity, which is in constant motion towards perfection.

This theory, known as the gradation of existence (tashkik al-wujūd), would become a cornerstone of his philosophy. In it, Mulla Ṣadra outlines four existential journeys:

1. From creation to the Creator.

2. In the presence of the Creator.

3. From the Creator back to creation.

4. With the Creator among creation.

Through these journeys, the Iranian mystic maps the evolution of human understanding-from ignorance to divine illumination.

“The great work of Mulla Sadra, the philosophic summa of Shi'ite Iran,” Corbin wrote in his History of Islamic Philosophy.

The French orientalist considered Mulla Sadra's works as a metaphysical and spiritual monument, representing the crowning achievement of Islamic metaphysics and one of the most important examples of spiritual philosophy in the history of thought.

For Corbin, as for many others, Mulla Sadra's work was not just intellectually profound, it was spiritually alive.

Return to Shiraz

After hearing about Sadra's great accomplishments, Shah Abbas II called him to the city of Shiraz. A mosque school-funded by Allahwirdi Khan, the governor of Fars and his son, Imam Qoli Khan, was built for the Persian philosopher.

Mulla Ṣadra spent the final years of his life teaching and writing there. Students travelled from across the Islamic world to study in the school.

Seventeenth-century European traveller Thomas Herbert, remarked on the school's vibrant curriculum:“And indeed Shyraz has a College wherein is read Philosophy, Astrology, Physick, Chemistry and the Mathematics; so as 'tis the more famoused through Persia,” Herbert wrote in his memoir.

By the time of his death in 1640, en route to the annual Muslim pilgrimage of Hajj, Mulla Sadra had authored nearly 50 works on mysticism, philosophy, theology and poetry.

To many Islamic philosophers, Mulla Sadra remains“a metaphysician and sage of exceptional stature, one through whose luminous intellect a new philosophical perspective emerged.”

To others, he is a mujaddid, a reviver of Islamic thought, who synthesised eight centuries of philosophical inquiry into a transformative intellectual paradigm.

The article was first published here

