This Kashmiri Entrepreneur Turned Trash Into Livelihoods

By Gowher Bhat

When Riyaz Ahmad Zargar talks about his childhood, he doesn't sugarcoat it.“We had nothing,” he says, sitting on a wooden bench outside his small factory in Budgam.“Not even the home we were born in. We lost that too.”

He was still a teenager when his father died. A sudden heart attack, right after the small street-food business his father started collapsed under mounting debt. The man who had cooked his way through hard times, who believed a little bit of spice and sweat could build a life, was gone.

Riyaz didn't have time to cry.“There was no space for grief. My mother and sister were looking at me. I had to do something.”

After trying to rebuild their lives in Anantnag, they returned to their hometown Rainawari's narrow lanes where his father once dreamed of a home.

But the house had already been sold to cover debts. All that remained was a battered suitcase and a prayer.

Some men stumble into business with capital and connections. Riyaz had neither. What he did have, he says, was“a mind full of worry, and hands ready to work.”

So he worked as a salesman, as a delivery guy and as someone knocking on strangers' doors trying to sell things people didn't want.“One man slammed the door in my face. Another didn't even let me finish my sentence.”

It was during one of those long, humiliating days that he noticed something strange.“Every shop had these plastic scrub pads for cleaning pots, windows, floors. Small things, but everyone used them.”

He looked closer. They were cheap, they sold fast, and almost none of them were made locally.

“I thought, why not make these here? What do I have to lose?”

Turns out, he had a lot to lose: sleep, pride, even what little money he scraped together.

The early days were chaos. He experimented in his backyard, mixing materials, cutting up nets, failing again and again. But with each failure, he says,“I learned something new.”

He kept reinvesting whatever he earned.“First month, I sold 20 pieces, then 100 and then 500. I was packing them myself, loading them onto my bike.”

Eventually, he saved enough to rent a room in Babdem, Srinagar. That became his first unit.

A second one came up in Budgam, where dozens now work to make the bright-coloured scrubbers that end up in homes, hotels, hospitals, even army kitchens. Trucks carry them across India.

But ask him what he's most proud of, and he doesn't talk about turnover. He talks about jobs.

“I've hired men who used to beg. Women who lost their husbands. People no one would even look at twice.”

Riyaz employs accountants, watchmen, factory workers, drivers, and more.

But the work begins even before the factory. His supply chain includes scrap collectors and garbage pickers, who bring in raw materials others throw away.

“They collect the waste plastic. We process it, clean it, and reuse it. So we're helping the environment too, in a way,” he says.“But more than that, we're giving work to people who had none.”

One of them, Altaf, says he's been with Riyaz for over five years.“He gave me work when my own family wouldn't. My kids go to school now.”

Inside the Budgam unit, you can smell melted plastic and hear the whirring of cutting machines. A man sorts sponges into baskets. A woman wraps them in paper sleeves. There's nothing flashy here. No logos on the walls, no startup jargon.

“Riyaz sahib just tells us to work honestly,” says a supervisor.“He pays on time. That's enough.”

At home, things have changed too. He bought a house in Burzahama, a prominent, if not plush, neighbourhood north of Srinagar. It's not a mansion, but it's sturdy, warm, and full of light.

He made sure his sister had the wedding she once thought was impossible. He now has two kids of his own.

“Sometimes I sit in my garden and think-how did this happen?” he says.“Then I remember all those nights I didn't sleep. All the times I wanted to give up. But I didn't.”

He says his biggest lesson isn't about business.“It's about faith. You have to believe in something. Yourself, your people, or just the idea that tomorrow can be better.”

Riyaz never went to business school. He never had a mentor or investor. What he had was a reason to get up every morning.“I was scared of becoming nothing. I didn't want my father's death to be the end of our story.”

And so he wrote a new one. Not in headlines, but in homes. In hands that now earn. In meals that now cook on stoves scrubbed clean by the very thing he built from scratch.

When he's asked what's next, he shrugs.“Maybe a school. Or a bigger factory. But mostly, I just want to help more people. If I can help someone stand on their feet, that's more than enough.”

Writer is a Pulwama-based English language instructor.