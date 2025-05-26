Soaring Temperature

Representational Photo

Jammu and Kashmir is reeling under an intense heatwave, with temperatures soaring well above the seasonal average across the Valley. Srinagar has been sizzling at around 34°C - nearly 8 degrees higher than normal - while other towns like Qazigund, Kupwara, and Kokernag also faced sweltering conditions. Even the usually cool hill stations weren't spared: Pahalgam has hit 29°C and Gulmarg recorded an uncharacteristic 24.0°C, offering little relief to residents or tourists seeking a break from the heat.

Such unusually hot temperatures in May should be a source of concern for the Valley, as it should be anywhere else. It disrupts the weather pattern which, in turn, profoundly affects our lives. The soaring temperatures have also consequences for crops. It could lead to their premature ripening, disrupting their development cycle and adversely affecting both their quality and quantity. Apple growers are particularly concerned, as the excessive heat can hinder color and size development of the fruit, impacting the market value of their produce.

While the heatwave persists, there is little immediate relief in sight. The Meteorological Department has forecast severe heatwave for the next four days and from thereon there is possibility of some rain.

That said, it hardly detracts from the concern about the creeping climate change. Though global in scale, it affects every region of the world. And as the continuing erratic weather in Kashmir in recent years reveals, the region is increasingly feeling the impact. According to reports and some surveys, many natural streams in various parts of the Valley have run dry in recent years. And the reason for this is the steady depletion of the glaciers. This has not only reduced the discharge in the rivers and streams but also made many water bodies extinct, affecting the irrigation in the Valley. However, such disturbing changes aren't specific to Kashmir only. This is becoming a worldwide phenomenon. There is thus an urgent need for the world to come together and take remedial measures to pre-empt the catastrophe. But it may take decades before the world is able to sufficiently reign in the factors which are contributing to the disruption in the climate. And the places like Kashmir which have little hand in climate change are bearing the brunt of it. As continuing heatwaves show, the world needs to quickly get its act together before it is too late – that is, if it hasn't already.