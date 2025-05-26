Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 10:16 AM EST - i-80 GOLD CORP. : Has closed the previously announced concurrent private placement of 22,240,000 units at a price of US$0.50 per Unit for gross proceeds of US$11,120,000. i-80 GOLD CORP. shares T are trading down $0.01 at $0.71.

