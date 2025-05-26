Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 11:30 AM EST - Flow Beverage Corp. : Announced today that NFS Leasing Canada Ltd. has advanced to the Company a $2-million senior secured business purpose loan pursuant to a term note and has entered into a binding term sheet for an additional senior secured term loan of up to $4 million. Flow Beverage Corp. shares T are trading up $0.01 at $0.06.

