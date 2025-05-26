Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 11:32 AM EST - Air Transat : Is strengthening its annual transatlantic network by extending its routes to Bordeaux (BOD) and Valencia (VLC) for the winter of 2025-2026. Previously offered only during the summer, these exclusive routes will now operate from February with a weekly non-stop flight from Montréal-Trudeau (YUL) aboard an Airbus A321LR. Air Transat shares T are trading unchanged at $1.70.

