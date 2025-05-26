The United Kingdom has officially begun the process of renationalizing its railway system, Azernews reports.

While still in opposition, the Labour Party had pledged to bring the railways back under public ownership if it came to power. Following its victory in the July general election, the new government confirmed its intention to act on this promise“as soon as possible.” Britain's railways were originally privatized in the 1990s as part of a broader wave of market-oriented reforms.

According to national media, South Western Railway is the first major operator to return to public control, with additional companies expected to follow in the coming months.

At the end of 2024, British authorities outlined their goal of renationalizing the entire railway network within three years.

Britain's move marks a significant shift in transport policy and reflects growing public dissatisfaction with privatized rail services, which have often been criticized for high fares, poor reliability, and fragmented management. Ironically, many of the private rail franchises in the UK have been operated by state-owned companies from other countries-such as France's SNCF or Germany's Deutsche Bahn-meaning that profits from British rail passengers were going to foreign governments. By bringing the network back under national control, the UK hopes to improve service quality and reinvest profits domestically.