Kuwait, Ghana Conclude Political Consultations To Boost Bilateral Ties

2025-05-26 03:03:20
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, May 26 (KUNA) -- Kuwait and Ghana concluded their political consultations on Monday, discussing ways to strengthen cooperation across various fields of mutual interest.
According to Kuwait's Foreign Ministry, the talks covered youth empowerment, energy, aviation, labor, migration, maritime transport, public-private partnerships, trade, food security, humanitarian efforts, and counterterrorism.
Both sides stressed the importance of finalizing pending agreements and enhancing coordination in international forums.
The Kuwaiti side expressed optimism regarding the future of bilateral relations and reaffirmed its commitment to deeper cooperation for the benefit of both nations.
The Kuwaiti delegation was led by Deputy Assistant Foreign Minister for African Affairs Nayef Al-Mudhaf, while Ghana's delegation was headed by Chief Director of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration Ramses Cleland. (end)
