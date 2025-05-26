Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
ASEAN Approves Defining Kuala Lumpur Declaration To Usher In Development

2025-05-26 03:03:20
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUALA LUMPUR, May 26 (KUNA) -- The leaders of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) member states endorsed on Monday the Kuala Lumpur Declaration 2045, hailing it as a "defining" chapter in the region's long-term development plans.
The declaration, approved amid an ASEAN summit in the Malaysian capital, reflects the bloc's commitment to build an "innovative, dynamic and people-centered" regional community, it said, underlining that the declaration builds on a previous vision agreed in 2015.
ASEAN member states reiterated their determination to "enhance regional unity and promote sustainable development," according to the declaration, citing the ability to "respond to future megatrends" as another pivotal goal outlined in the declaration.
Under the declaration, ASEAN member states agreed to adopt the "community vision 2045," which focuses on the areas of political-security, economic, socio-cultural and connectivity, it said, tasking relevant bodies to "regularly monitor" the progress of this vision.
The 46th ASEAN summit focuses on "inclusivity and sustainability" as major themes, bringing together leaders from member states to discuss current developments and chart out the regional bloc's future plans. (end)
