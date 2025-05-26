403
Malaysia PM Commends Presence Of Kuwait Amir's Rep. In Summits
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUALA LUMPUR, May 26 (KUNA) -- Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim appreciated His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah's Representative, His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah's participation in the second ASEAN-GCC summit and ASEAN-GCC-China summit, held in the Malaysian capital, Kuala Lumpur.
Speaking at a dinner banquet he hosted in honor of heads of delegations partaking in the gatherings, the prime minister regarded the attendance of His Highness the Amir's Representative as a sign of deep friendship and confidence between partners.
He said the two summits mark a new chapter of strategic cooperation between both blocs, speaking highly of the remarkable transformation in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC).
His Highness the Amir's Representative is leading the Kuwaiti delegation partaking in both high-level summits that coincide with the 46th ASEAN Summit.
The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) was established in 1967 and includes in its membership Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Vietnam, Brunei, Laos, Myanmar, and Cambodia.
The ASEAN also has major strategic partners, namely China, Japan, South Korea, the US, India, Russia, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and the EU. (end)
