Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Malaysia PM Commends Presence Of Kuwait Amir's Rep. In Summits


2025-05-26 03:03:18
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUALA LUMPUR, May 26 (KUNA) -- Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim appreciated His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah's Representative, His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah's participation in the second ASEAN-GCC summit and ASEAN-GCC-China summit, held in the Malaysian capital, Kuala Lumpur.
Speaking at a dinner banquet he hosted in honor of heads of delegations partaking in the gatherings, the prime minister regarded the attendance of His Highness the Amir's Representative as a sign of deep friendship and confidence between partners.
He said the two summits mark a new chapter of strategic cooperation between both blocs, speaking highly of the remarkable transformation in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC).
His Highness the Amir's Representative is leading the Kuwaiti delegation partaking in both high-level summits that coincide with the 46th ASEAN Summit.
The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) was established in 1967 and includes in its membership Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Vietnam, Brunei, Laos, Myanmar, and Cambodia.
The ASEAN also has major strategic partners, namely China, Japan, South Korea, the US, India, Russia, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and the EU. (end)
aab


MENAFN26052025000071011013ID1109596891

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search