Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

EU Council Pres. Deeply Concerned Over Worsening Situation In Gaza, West Bank


2025-05-26 03:03:18
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BRUSSELS, May 26 (KUNA) -- EU Council President Antonio Costa expressed on Monday his deep concern over what he described as the "worsening humanitarian catastrophe in the Gaza Strip and the escalating violence in the West Bank".
He made the remarks during a phone call with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas.
In a post on X, Costa reaffirmed his full support for the United Nations Secretary-Generalآ's five-stage humanitarian aid plan for Gaza.
He stressed the urgent need for the Israeli occupation to lift its blockade on Gaza and allow humanitarian aid to enter "immediate, safe, and unimpeded, in accordance with international law and humanitarian principles," calling for the immediate release of all remaining hostages.
The European official reiterated the EUآ's unwavering commitment to a two-state solution and expressed his anticipation for the upcoming international conference to be held in New York this June under the auspices of the United Nations. (end)
arn


MENAFN26052025000071011013ID1109596889

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search