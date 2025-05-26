403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
EU Council Pres. Deeply Concerned Over Worsening Situation In Gaza, West Bank
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BRUSSELS, May 26 (KUNA) -- EU Council President Antonio Costa expressed on Monday his deep concern over what he described as the "worsening humanitarian catastrophe in the Gaza Strip and the escalating violence in the West Bank".
He made the remarks during a phone call with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas.
In a post on X, Costa reaffirmed his full support for the United Nations Secretary-Generalآ's five-stage humanitarian aid plan for Gaza.
He stressed the urgent need for the Israeli occupation to lift its blockade on Gaza and allow humanitarian aid to enter "immediate, safe, and unimpeded, in accordance with international law and humanitarian principles," calling for the immediate release of all remaining hostages.
The European official reiterated the EUآ's unwavering commitment to a two-state solution and expressed his anticipation for the upcoming international conference to be held in New York this June under the auspices of the United Nations. (end)
arn
He made the remarks during a phone call with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas.
In a post on X, Costa reaffirmed his full support for the United Nations Secretary-Generalآ's five-stage humanitarian aid plan for Gaza.
He stressed the urgent need for the Israeli occupation to lift its blockade on Gaza and allow humanitarian aid to enter "immediate, safe, and unimpeded, in accordance with international law and humanitarian principles," calling for the immediate release of all remaining hostages.
The European official reiterated the EUآ's unwavering commitment to a two-state solution and expressed his anticipation for the upcoming international conference to be held in New York this June under the auspices of the United Nations. (end)
arn
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
B2PRIME Strengthens Institutional Team's Growth With Appointment Of Lee Shmuel Goldfarb, Formerly Of Edgewater Markets
- Bitmex Unveils AI-Powered VIP Trading Reports In Partnership With Hoc-Trade
- Wisdomelite Trading Center Launches Custom Risk Control Tools For Traders
- Bitmex Launches Market May-Hem Trading Competition With A 310,000 USDT Prize Pool
- Ex-Cardano CMO Maverick Adam Bates Jumps Ship To XION As Chief Marketing Officer
- Behavioural Prediction MCP Launches Today: Enabling Personalization For AI-Agents
- Flight3 Turns 4: New HQ, New Exec Team, $10M+ Revenue And 100+ Projects Delivered
CommentsNo comment