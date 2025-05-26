Georgia National Day

On behalf of the United States of America, I extend my greetings to the people of Georgia on this national day.

For over thirty years, the friendship and partnership between our nations has been built on shared values of democracy, sovereignty, and the pursuit of a better future.

On this day, we celebrate the strength and resilience of the Georgian people and our enduring bonds. The Georgian people’s love of and commitment to freedom and independence is inspiring. The United States remains committed to a partnership in line with Georgia’s aspirations for a secure and prosperous future.