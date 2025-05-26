403
Venus Remedies Secures Ukrainian GMP Renewal, Strengthening Global Pharmaceutical Presence
(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) India, May 23, 2025 – Venus Remedies Limited (NSE: VENUSREM, BSE: 526953), a leading global pharmaceutical company, has successfully renewed its Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) certification from Ukraine's State Service on Medicines and Drugs Control (SMDC). The certification applies to the company's Unit-II manufacturing facility located in Baddi, Himachal Pradesh, covering its cephalosporin, non-cephalosporin (carbapenem), and oncology parenteral production lines, including liquid and lyophilized injections.
"Renewal of the Ukrainian GMP certification underlines our unwavering commitment to maintaining world-class manufacturing standards. This milestone not only reinforces our foothold in the Ukrainian market but also facilitates deeper penetration into PIC/S markets, significantly enhancing our international growth prospects," said Saransh Chaudhary, President, Global Critical Care, Venus Remedies, and CEO, Venus Medicine Research Centre.
Ukraine, being a member of the Pharmaceutical Inspection Co-operation Scheme (PIC/S)—a consortium comprising 56 countries spanning Europe, Asia, Oceania, and the Americas—further amplifies the global acceptance and strategic importance of this certification. Venus Remedies already has a robust presence in 32 PIC/S countries, including South Africa, Thailand, Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, and Australia, with plans for continued expansion.
The Ukrainian pharmaceutical market, projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.9% and reach US$822.26 million by 2029, is driven largely by increased demand for generics and oncology treatments. Venus Remedies, with over two decades of experience in Ukraine and 44 product registrations to date, views this certification as pivotal for sustained growth and expanded access within the broader Asia Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) region.
Aditi K. Chaudhary, President, International Business, Venus Remedies Ltd, emphasized, "Ukraine continues to be a key strategic market for us. This renewed GMP certification enhances our credibility with regulators and partners across the region, enabling us to deepen our market presence, expand product portfolios, and provide high-quality medicines to a wider patient base."
Venus Remedies’ certified Baddi Unit-II facility, equipped with advanced infrastructure and cutting-edge technologies, is strategically designed to address complex therapeutic needs and meet evolving global healthcare demands. The company’s unwavering commitment to quality is reflected in its extensive global manufacturing credentials, including Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) approvals from leading regulatory authorities such as EU-GMP (INFARMED), PIC/S members (Malaysia and Ukraine), SAHPRA, UNICEF, TGA, INVIMA, and WHO-GMP. Complementing these are internationally recognized ISO certifications in quality management (ISO 9001), environmental management (ISO 14001), and occupational health and safety (ISO 45001), underscoring its adherence to stringent global standards across all facilities.
