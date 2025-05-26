403
Brace Yourself - The Last of Us Season 2 Ends with a Bang
(MENAFN- IPN) Dubai, United Arab Emirates, May 23, 2025: After six weeks of heartbreak, vengeance, and moral reckoning, The Last of Us Season 2 reaches its unmissable finale. This highly anticipated episode of HB’’s E®my® award-winning global phenomenon premieres exclusively on OSN+ this Monday, 26 May.
In the final episode, the threat of war looms over the survivors - many of whom have no desire to fight but have no choice. Loyalties are tested, lines are crossed, and survival hangs in the balance.
Since its return on 14 April, The Last of Us has gripped audiences across the Middle East with its cinematic scope, raw emotion, and morally complex storytelling.
Five years after the events of the first season, Joel and Ellie are drawn into conflict with each other and a world even more dangerous and unpredictable than the one they left behind.
Season two returning cast includes Pedro Pascal as Joel, Bella Ramsey as Ellie, Gabriel Luna as Tommy, and Rutina Wesley as Maria. Previously announced new cast includes Kaitlyn Dever as Abby, Isabela Merced as Dina, Young Mazino as Jesse, Ariela Barer as Mel, Tati Gabrielle as Nora, Spencer Lord as Owen, Danny Ramirez as Manny, and Jeffrey Wright as Isaac. Catheri’e O’Hara also guest stars.
Critics have praised the seas“n as “post-apocalyptic television at ”ts peak” (Empire), while fans across MENA have tuned in weekly to experience each emotional twist. With stakes higher than ever, the finale promises a powerful, unforgettable end - one that will leave viewers questioning everything.
The cultural momentum behind The Last of Us shows no signs of slowing down. Earlier this month, HBO confirmed that the series has been renewed for a third season, further cementing its place as one of the most talked-about series in the world.
Don’t miss the Season 2 finale of The Last of Us, streaming Monday, 26 May, only on All episodes from Seasons 1 and 2 are now available to stream.
