UAE: Fire At Shop In Abu Dhabi's Musaffah Area Brought Under Control No Injuries Reported


2025-05-26 03:29:06
A fire broke that broke out on Monday at a shop in Abu Dhabi's Musaffah area was successfully brought under control, the emirate's police said.

Authorities confirmed that no injuries were reported in the incident. Cooling and smoke extraction operations are currently in progress to ensure the area is fully secured.

The police have called on the public to seek information from official channels.

Musaffah, a key industrial zone in the emirate, is home to numerous warehouses, factories, and commercial establishments.

The cause of the fire has not yet been disclosed.

