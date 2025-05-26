Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Potential Change To The Subscription Process For The Next UAB “Kvartalas” Bond Tranche


2025-05-26 03:16:06
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) UAB“Kvartalas“, legal entity code 305475438, registered address at Jogailos str. 4, Vilnius, the Republic of Lithuania (the Issuer ) is anticipating the near-term launch of the third tranche of bonds (ISIN LT0000411167), aimed at financing the development of "Sąvaržėlė" business centre.

Considering the high demand for Bonds in previous tranches and in order to ensure higher allocations for participating investors, the Issuer hereby notifies investors in advance of a potential modification to the subscription process. The subscription period may be shortened if the Issuer determines that sufficient investor demand has been reached. In such an event, the Issuer will publicly announce the early closure of the subscription.

The Final Terms of the third tranche of Bonds will be publicly announced prior to the opening of the subscription period and will include all relevant details of the offering, including, if applicable, the possibility of an early closure of the subscription if sufficient demand is reached.

On behalf of the Issuer:

Ieva Antanaitytė-Genevičienė

General Manager

