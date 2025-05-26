Potential Change To The Subscription Process For The Next UAB “Kvartalas” Bond Tranche
Considering the high demand for Bonds in previous tranches and in order to ensure higher allocations for participating investors, the Issuer hereby notifies investors in advance of a potential modification to the subscription process. The subscription period may be shortened if the Issuer determines that sufficient investor demand has been reached. In such an event, the Issuer will publicly announce the early closure of the subscription.
The Final Terms of the third tranche of Bonds will be publicly announced prior to the opening of the subscription period and will include all relevant details of the offering, including, if applicable, the possibility of an early closure of the subscription if sufficient demand is reached.
On behalf of the Issuer:
Ieva Antanaitytė-Genevičienė
General Manager
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
