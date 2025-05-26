'When America Wanted St. Martin's Island': Sheikh Hasina Drops BOMBSHELL, Says Yunus 'Selling Bangladesh To US'
Expressing her dissatisfaction with Yunus in an audio message, she dropped a bombshell, claiming a US conspiracy behind Yunus rule.
According to Hasina, the US previously requested the strategically important St. Martin's Island, a demand her father, Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, refused. She stated this refusal led to his assassination. Hasina emphasized she would never sell the country for power. She expressed anguish that current circumstances suggest attempts are being made to hand over the nation to foreign powers.
She severely criticized Yunus's governance, alleging he seized power with the support of organizations promoting extremist ideologies. Hasina claimed that during her premiership, any terrorist attacks were met with appropriate punishment, and numerous terrorists were arrested. However, she criticized the current situation, stating prisons are empty, and criminals are being released, fostering terrorism.Sheikh Hasina condemn ban on Awami League party
Sheikh Hasina deemed the ban on her party, the Bangladesh Awami League, completely illegal. She questioned how a ruler lacking public support and parliamentary approval could amend the constitution. Her remarks clearly reflect her distress over the injustice being inflicted upon the country.
The Yunus government has yet to issue a clear response.
