Nagaland's Dear Dwarka Lottery Results For May 26, 2025: Rs 1 Crore First Prize Complete Winner List


2025-05-26 03:13:42
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The Nagaland State Lottery is one of the few government-run lottery systems legally permitted in India. Besides Nagaland, 12 other states allow lottery participation, including West Bengal, Kerala, Maharashtra, Assam, and Punjab. The draws are highly anticipated, especially the Dear Morning (1 PM), Dear Evening (6 PM), and Dear Night (8 PM) results.

What's at stake?

Each day, players across India stand a chance to win massive prizes. Here's the prize structure for the Dear Lottery draws:

  • 1st Prize: Rs 1 crore
  • 2nd Prize: Rs 9,000
  • 3rd Prize: Rs 450
  • 4th Prize: Rs 250
  • 5th Prize: Rs 120
  • Consolation Prize: Rs 1,000
Draw timings
  • Dear Morning Draw (Dear Dwarka) – 1:00 PM
  • Dear Evening Draw (Dear Blitzen) – 6:00 PM
  • Dear Night Draw (Dear Finch) – 8:00 PM
Where to check the Nagaland Lottery Result

To view the official results, players can visit any of the following websites:

  • nagalandlotterysambad
Once on the site:
  • Head to the "Lottery Sambad Result" section.
  • Click on the appropriate draw title (e.g.,“Dear Dwarka – 26-05-2025”).
  • Match your ticket number against the official result sheet.
How to claim your prize

If you're a winner, follow these steps:

  • Download the Claim Form from the official Nagaland Lottery website.
  • Attach a photocopy of your winning ticket and a valid government ID proof.
  • If your prize exceeds ₹10,000, submit your claim at the Nagaland Office in Kolkata.
  • Ensure all documents comply with Nagaland State Lottery rules and regulations.

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

