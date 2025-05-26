Nagaland's Dear Dwarka Lottery Results For May 26, 2025: Rs 1 Crore First Prize Complete Winner List

MENAFN - AsiaNet News) The Nagaland State Lottery is one of the few government-run lottery systems legally permitted in India. Besides Nagaland, 12 other states allow lottery participation, including West Bengal, Kerala, Maharashtra, Assam, and Punjab. The draws are highly anticipated, especially the Dear Morning (1 PM), Dear Evening (6 PM), and Dear Night (8 PM) results.

What's at stake?

Each day, players across India stand a chance to win massive prizes. Here's the prize structure for the Dear Lottery draws:



1st Prize: Rs 1 crore

2nd Prize: Rs 9,000

3rd Prize: Rs 450

4th Prize: Rs 250

5th Prize: Rs 120 Consolation Prize: Rs 1,000



Dear Morning Draw (Dear Dwarka) – 1:00 PM

Dear Evening Draw (Dear Blitzen) – 6:00 PM Dear Night Draw (Dear Finch) – 8:00 PM

Draw timingsWhere to check the Nagaland Lottery Result

To view the official results, players can visit any of the following websites:

nagalandlotterysambad



Head to the "Lottery Sambad Result" section.

Click on the appropriate draw title (e.g.,“Dear Dwarka – 26-05-2025”). Match your ticket number against the official result sheet.

Once on the site:How to claim your prize

If you're a winner, follow these steps:



Download the Claim Form from the official Nagaland Lottery website.

Attach a photocopy of your winning ticket and a valid government ID proof.

If your prize exceeds ₹10,000, submit your claim at the Nagaland Office in Kolkata. Ensure all documents comply with Nagaland State Lottery rules and regulations.