403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Nagaland's Dear Dwarka Lottery Results For May 26, 2025: Rs 1 Crore First Prize Complete Winner List
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The Nagaland State Lottery is one of the few government-run lottery systems legally permitted in India. Besides Nagaland, 12 other states allow lottery participation, including West Bengal, Kerala, Maharashtra, Assam, and Punjab. The draws are highly anticipated, especially the Dear Morning (1 PM), Dear Evening (6 PM), and Dear Night (8 PM) results.What's at stake?
Each day, players across India stand a chance to win massive prizes. Here's the prize structure for the Dear Lottery draws:
- 1st Prize: Rs 1 crore 2nd Prize: Rs 9,000 3rd Prize: Rs 450 4th Prize: Rs 250 5th Prize: Rs 120 Consolation Prize: Rs 1,000
- Dear Morning Draw (Dear Dwarka) – 1:00 PM Dear Evening Draw (Dear Blitzen) – 6:00 PM Dear Night Draw (Dear Finch) – 8:00 PM
To view the official results, players can visit any of the following websites:
- nagalandlotterysambad
- Head to the "Lottery Sambad Result" section. Click on the appropriate draw title (e.g.,“Dear Dwarka – 26-05-2025”). Match your ticket number against the official result sheet.
If you're a winner, follow these steps:
- Download the Claim Form from the official Nagaland Lottery website. Attach a photocopy of your winning ticket and a valid government ID proof. If your prize exceeds ₹10,000, submit your claim at the Nagaland Office in Kolkata. Ensure all documents comply with Nagaland State Lottery rules and regulations.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Doubleup : A New Generation Of Gamblefi
- Mantle And Republic Technologies Forge Strategic Partnership To Pioneer Institutional Meth Integration
- Gnosis Launches Circles 2.0: A Trust-Based Digital Currency Where Users Issue Their Own Tokens Over Time
- Reppo Releases Whitepaper To Usher AI Builders In The Era Of Vibe Investing
- Pepeto To Launch On Exchange Following Presale Wrap-Up And Platform Milestones
- Flight3 Turns 4: New HQ, New Exec Team, $10M+ Revenue And 100+ Projects Delivered
CommentsNo comment