Russia-Ukraine verifies large-scale inmate exchange
(MENAFN) With the conditions of a deal achieved in Istanbul previously in the month of May, Russia and Ukraine verified on Sunday that the 3rd and last stage of a huge inmate exchange took place between Moscow and Kyiv
An announcement made by the Russian Defense Ministry stated that Ukraine returned 303 of its army soldiers, in exchange for 303 Ukrainian servicemen who were sent back to Kyiv.
The announcement additionally stated and remarking that they will go back to Russia for medical care and recovery “currently, Russian servicemen are on the territory of the Republic of Belarus, where they are receiving the necessary psychological and medical assistance.”
In addition, Ukrainian Leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy verified the prisoners swap on X (previously known as twitter), giving thanks the group that “worked around the clock to successfully carry out this exchange.”
Zelenskyy additionally stated that “we will definitely bring every single one of our people back from Russian captivity.”
