Qatar Grouped With Italy, South Africa And Bolivia For FIFA U-17 World Cup

Doha, Qatar: Hosts Qatar have been placed in Group A alongside Italy, South Africa, and Bolivia following the FIFA U-17 World Cup Qatar 2025 draw, which set the stage for a thrilling lineup of youth football clashes.

The draw was conducted yesterday at Raffles Hotel in Doha, shortly after the draw for the FIFA Arab Cup Qatar 2025.

FIFA Head of Youth Tournaments Roberto Grassi conducted the draw, assisted by Abdulaziz Al Sulaiti, who represented Qatar at the 2005 edition of the FIFA U-17 World Cup, and Julian Draxler, a member of Germany's 2014 FIFA World Cup winning squad.



The newly-expanded tournament set to take place from November 3 to 27 will feature 48 nations for the first time. They were drawn into 12 groups of four teams.

Mouthwatering matchups include a blockbuster battle between Belgium and Argentina, hosts Qatar facing Italy and defending champions Germany taking on Colombia.

Qatar U-17 coach Alvaro Mejia said:“This is the World Cup, and we have some of the best teams participating. We're up against strong opponents, but we'll do our best to compete.”

“As for preparations, we're giving it everything. This is a new experience for both myself and the players. Qatar is playing a vital role in developing young talent, and this tournament is part of that process. By gaining this kind of experience early, these players will be better prepared to compete at the highest level in the future.”

The state-of-the-art Aspire Zone complex will host the matches.

The centralised hub of football history will foster a festival atmosphere over the 25-day competition, creating an inspiring environment for the teams to excel and a family-friendly experience for fans to enjoy, serving up a unique blend of fun activities, global flavours and world-class football.

All of the participating teams will harbour ambitions of turning out at Khalifa International Stadium on 27 November, when one of the jewels of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 will provide a stunning backdrop to the final and the stage on which the U-17 world champions will be crowned.

FIFA U-17 World Cup Qatar 2025

Group A: Qatar, Italy, South Africa, Bolivia

Group B: Japan, Morocco, New Caledonia, Portugal

Group C: Senegal, Croatia, Costa Rica, United Arab Emirates

Group D: Argentina, Belgium, Tunisia, Fiji

Group E: England, Venezuela, Haiti, Egypt

Group F: Mexico, Korea Republic, Côte d'Ivoire, Switzerland

Group G: Germany, Colombia, Korea DPR, El Salvador

Group H: Brazil, Honduras, Indonesia, Zambia

Group I: USA, Burkina Faso, Tajikistan, Czechia

Group J: Paraguay, Uzbekistan, Panama, Republic of Ireland

Group K: France, Chile, Canada, Uganda

Group L: Mali, New Zealand, Austria, Saudi Arabia