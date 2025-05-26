Inside International Justice: GU-Q Students Experience The Hague Firsthand

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: In a pioneering experiential learning course offered by Georgetown University in Qatar (GU-Q), twelve students recently travelled to The Hague, Netherlands, known as a hub of global law, to explore international justice up close.

The new course,“The Hague, International Law, and Justice: Institutions, Civil Society and Academia,” was developed and led by Dr. Noha Aboueldahab, Assistant Professor of International Law, and brought students face-to-face with institutions at the core of global law and accountability.

For rising senior Bayan Kayali, who is majoring in International Politics, the trip was an important chance to see the inner workings of the international legal system in action.“I gained invaluable insights about international law and justice that went far beyond what can be taught in a lecture hall,” she shared. Aspiring lawyer Justin Pacer, from the Class of 2026, agreed, saying:“It was truly one of the most formative academic experiences I've had.”

Over the span of seven days, students visited 13 institutions and engaged with nearly 25 professionals and academics from bodies such as the International Criminal Court, the International Court of Justice, the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons, and the UN Residual Mechanism for Criminal Tribunals. The course also included meetings with Dutch diplomats, legal advocates, and faculty from partner universities.

For several students, the trip was their last chance to gain real-world experience before graduation.“I'm so grateful for the chance to learn from so many amazing practitioners, it was the perfect way to wrap up my undergrad journey,” shared International History major Natali Fanik.

Her classmate Areesha Fatima, who studied International Economics with a minor in Justice and Peace Studies reiterated how meaningful this experience was, saying:“It was easily one of the most enriching experiences I have had at Georgetown. Standing inside the institutions I have studied for years and speaking with the people who run them made me realize that a career in international justice is not just a distant dream. It helped me to envision my own place in these institutions and I can't think of a better way to end my undergraduate degree.” The Embassy of the Netherlands to Qatar also played a critical role in the success of the trip, providing suggestions and connections on the ground, including Ambassador Ferdinand Lahnstein, and Ilyaas Sherally, former head of political affairs at the embassy.“It was a pleasure to support such a meaningful visit and a privilege to engage with such driven and sharp students. In times as unsettling and troubling as these, not least with the man-made catastrophe in Gaza, the importance of International Law and Justice cannot be overstated,” commented Sherally.

“No words can adequately describe the thrill of teaching this new experiential learning course,” said Dr. Aboueldahab, thanking her colleagues and trip co-organisers Angela Marongiu and Dr. Rowan Ellis.

“I'm deeply grateful to all those who took the time out of their busy schedules to engage, and especially to the amazing students who made this course special with their critical and constructive reflections.”