Amir Heads To Malaysia

Doha, Qatar: The Amir His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani departed from Qatar on Monday, May 26, 2025, heading to Malaysia, to participate in the second summit of the Cooperation Council for the Arab States of the Gulf (GCC) and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), and the first economic summit of the Cooperation Council for the Arab States of the Gulf (GCC), the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), and China, scheduled to be held tomorrow in the Malaysian capital, Kuala Lumpur.