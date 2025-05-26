Dubai-Headquartered CG Hospitality Partners With Marriott For Global Brand Launch

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) CG Hospitality and Marriott International Launch Series by MarriottTM with The Fern Brand Portfolio in India

Dubai-headquartered CG Hospitality strengthens presence in India, with plans for the Middle East growth

CG Hospitality Global, the hospitality arm of CG Corp Global and majority stakeholder in Concept Hospitality Private Limited (CHPL), proudly announced a landmark collaboration with Marriott International for the Global Launch of Series by MarriottTM- A new midscale and upscale collection brand. This historic move is anchored by the affiliation of The Fern portfolio, one of India's most respected eco-sensitive hotel chains.

Founded in 1996 by Param Kannampilly, CHPL has grown into one of India's most respected hotel management companies. This partnership marks a major milestone for India's hospitality sector. The Fern, The Fern Residency, and The Fern Habitat will be integrated into Marriott's global ecosystem. With over 120 operating hotels under various brands, in 90 cities and 40 additional properties in the pipeline at CHPLA, the deal is expected to add up to 84 Fern branded hotels and approximately 6,000 rooms to Marriott's India portfolio-making it one of the most significant multi-unit transactions in the country's hospitality landscape.

The agreement includes a strategic equity investment by Marriott in CHPL and an exclusive long-term co-branding relationship for The Fern brands in India. Fern hotels will now benefit from Marriott's global distribution platforms, digital systems, and the Marriott BonvoyTM loyalty program with 237 Million members, while retaining their independent spirit and regional identity.

This collaboration reflects CG Hospitality's long-standing belief in the strength of regionally rooted brands with global potential. CG Hospitality, headquartered in Dubai, has nurtured Fern into a leading name in eco-sensitive, high-quality hospitality. Having already established a strong footprint in the UAE with landmark properties such as Taj Jumeirah Lake Towers, the partnership now takes that vision global, amplifying the reach and capabilities of The Fern across the Middle East and beyond.

Rahul Chaudhary, Managing Director & CEO, CG Corp Global & CG Hospitality Holdings, said:“This strategic collaboration represents more than just a portfolio expansion-it's the alignment of two shared visions to redefine the mid-market hospitality landscape. At CG Hospitality, we've long championed sustainable, responsible, and accessible hospitality, particularly through Fern's pioneering presence across India's Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities. With this partnership, we're now setting our sights on taking The Fern to 500 hotels by 2030, and arguably making The Fern brands, the biggest in this segment, in India, while expanding CG Hospitality's footprint to 650 hotels globally. Marriott's global scale, trust, and loyalty ecosystem will be a powerful catalyst in achieving this ambitious vision. Together, we're not only strengthening India's hospitality infrastructure but enabling a regional eco-sensitive brand to thrive on the global stage. This is a defining moment for The Fern and a bold new chapter for Indian hospitality.”

This collaboration reflects a shared commitment to scaling responsibly and serving consciously, particularly across emerging and culturally rich destinations in India.

“Series by Marriott furthers Marriott's commitment to delivering lodging offerings in the right place at the right price with basics done well,” said Anthony Capuano, President and CEO of Marriott International.“Creating a new, regional collection brand will further Marriott's reach among value-conscious travelers, provide additional choice for our existing Marriott Bonvoy members and guests, and offer more affiliation opportunities for local owners. We are thrilled to launch Series by Marriott through our founding deal with CHPL. This deal will help meaningfully expand Marriott's leading position in India, a key market for the company. We see this multi-unit conversion deal as a strong foundation as we look to accelerate growth of the Series by Marriott collection in additional markets around the world. The Fern portfolio throughout India is highly regarded and CHPL's commitment to operational excellence and meeting the needs of regional travelers embodies the spirit of the Series by Marriott brand.”

CG Hospitality currently operates a diverse portfolio of 195 Hotels, Resorts, and Wellness destinations across 12 countries and 127 destinations. This partnership underscores CG Hospitality's role as a global enabler for Indian hospitality brands and its continued investment in the future of India's travel and tourism industry and in high-growth regions such as the Middle East. CG Hospitality and Marriott International recently also signed an agreement to convert The Farm at San Benito in the Philippines into an Autograph Collection resort, marking the brand's debut in the country and a significant step in expanding the wellness-focused property to international markets.

ABOUT CG CORP GLOBAL

CG Corp Global, the Global face of Nepal's first and only Multi-Billion-Dollar Conglomerate with an exceptional legacy of 140 years across 4 generations. CG Corp Global has 261+ brands, 202+ companies, over 20,000 employees, and is spread across 32 countries with an industry-leading foray into Fast-Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG), Banking, Power, Hospitality, Real Estate, Telecom, Cement, and education amongst others.

CG Hospitality Global, a hospitality arm of CG Corp Global, has a diversified portfolio of more than 195 Hotels & Resorts across 12 countries and 127 destinations with over 12,000 keys.

CG Hospitality's successful joint ventures include partnerships with globally renowned hospitality brands such as IHCL (A Tata Enterprise) through its Taj, Taj Safari, and Vivanta brands, Jetwing, Radisson, Hilton, and Fairmont brands. By 2027, this portfolio is expected to grow to over 650 hotels and 30,000 keys. CG Hospitality's diverse portfolio features some of the most iconic properties and destinations across the globe. This includes Taj Exotica Resort & Spa (Maldives), Jetwing Vil Uyana & Taj Samudra (Sri Lanka), The Farm at San Benito (Philippines), Meghauli Serai – A Taj Safaris Lodge (Nepal), Taj Jumeirah Lakes Towers (Dubai, UAE) and Fairmont The Norfolk & Fairmont Mara Safari Club (Kenya), Double Tree by Hilton JFK Airport in New York amongst others.

CG Hospitality also owns one of the largest management companies in India through Concept Hospitality (CHPL)/Fern Hotels, which manages over 120 mid-market to luxury hotels through its own brands under Fern, Zinc, and Beacon. This portfolio is set to grow to 500 hotels by 2027.