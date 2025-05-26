403
Noise rolls out Buds F1 with sleek style and sound that hits just right
(MENAFN- The Mavericks) India, 23rd May 2025: Noise, India’s leading connected lifestyle brand, has introduced its latest TWS, Noise Buds F1, a stylish and thoughtfully designed pair of earbuds that deliver rich audio and stand out with its modern and refreshed aesthetics. Designed for those who do not just listen, but make a statement while at it, the TWS truly brings a style-first identity to everyday tech. Encased in a premium matte finish case, the earbuds exude modern flair and individuality, making them the go-to choice for those who view design as a form of self-expression.
Built to sound as good as it looks, all day long
Built for all-day usage, Noise Buds F1 offers 50 hours of total playtime, letting users stay immersed in music, calls, or games without breaks. The experience is as immersive as it is intuitive, thanks to powerful 11mm drivers and in-built EQ modes that let listeners tune their sound as per their profile. Whether tuning into a workout playlist or switching to a podcast, the sound always matches the moment.
Clear calls and seamless streaming
The Noise Buds F1 also boasts Quad Mic ENC technology that filters out background sound for crystal clear calls. Even in crowded or noisy environments, users can communicate with clarity and confidence. For gaming and streaming enthusiasts, the earbuds offer a low-latency mode that delivers real-time audio feedback for a smooth and responsive experience. The IPX5 water resistance rating also makes the buds a great companion for workouts, gym or even commutes.
Designed for seamless connectivity and lasting performance
With Bluetooth version 5.3 and HyperSync™ Technology, the earbuds connect instantly to paired devices, offering stable and seamless connectivity. On the other hand, the Instachar™e™ Technology further adds to the convenience, offering 150 minutes of playtime with just a 10-minute charge. The Noise Buds F1 has been crafted to make a statement not only with their bold design but also with powerful sound and reliable performance for users who stay connected all day. The Noise Buds F1 deliver not just sound but also vibe.
Price and Availability
Available in four vibrant colours, Carbon Black, Mint Green, Calm Beige, and True Purple, the Noise Buds F1 is a Flipkart exclusive, available for sale starting today at an introductory price of INR 999.
