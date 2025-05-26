403
Al Abdulghani Motors Celebrates Young Talent at Toyota Dream Car Art Contest Award Ceremony
(MENAFN- Ogilvy) Doha, Qatar - 25 May 2025: Al Abdulghani Motors, the authorized distributor of Toyota in Qatar, announced the winners of the 18th Toyota Dream Car Art Contest during a special ceremony held at the Toyota showroom in Lusail. The event brought together students, parents, teachers, Qatari athletes Ali Arshid and Cherif Younousee, and representatives of Al Abdulghani Motors to honor the creativity and imagination of the next generation.
This year’s contest welcomed more than 500 creative drawings from students across more than 200 schools in Qatar. Young artists were invited to design their “Dream car”, a vehicle that brings happiness, solves real-world challenges, or contributes to a better tomorrow. The artworks reflected inspiring ideas that ranged from sustainability and environmental protection to community unity and compassion.
The contest featured three age categories: under 7 years, 8 to 11 years, and 12 to 15 years. Three winners were selected from each category and honored during the event by senior management from Al Abdulghani Motors, who presented them with certificates and exciting prizes. The winning drawings will be submitted to the World Contest in Japan, and if selected at the global level, winners will receive valuable prizes from Toyota Motor Corporation. An additional 25 finalists were recognized for their outstanding creativity, and three of them were awarded based on the results of an online competition hosted by Al Abdulghani Motors, where the public was invited to cast their votes.
During the ceremony, Qatari athletes Ali Arshid, a member of the Global Team Toyota Athletes (GTTA) program, and Cherif Younousse, Qatar’s beach volleyball champion sponsored separately by Al Abdulghani Motors, joined the celebration, bringing an extra spark of inspiration to the young participants. The athletes interacted with the students, encouraging them to pursue their passions with determination and creativity. They shared powerful insights from their journeys as national champions, highlighting the values of perseverance, discipline, and the courage to dream big principles that resonate with the vision of the Toyota Dream Car Art Contest and the core values of Toyota Motor Corporation.
Since its launch in 2004, the Toyota Dream Car Art Contest has engaged over 9.4 million children from 144 countries. More than just a competition, it is a platform to nurture imagination and celebrate the artistic expression of the next generation of inventors, thinkers, and dreamers.
Al Abdulghani Motors continues to champion this global contest in Qatar as part of its Corporate Social & Responsibility (CSR) initiatives, fostering creativity and providing young talents with a platform to showcase their vision for a better world. This initiative also reflects the company’s broader commitment to empowering youth, supporting aspiring talents, and encouraging excellence, whether in arts, innovation, or sports.
