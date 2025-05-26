403
Pakistan Initiates Polio Campaign to Immunize Over 45M Children
(MENAFN) On Sunday, Pakistan initiated its third National Polio Vaccination Campaign for 2025, aiming to immunize over 45 million children under five against polio, according to the health ministry.
During the launch event, Prime Minister’s Focal Person for Polio Eradication, Ayesha Raza Farooq, stressed the critical national importance of wiping out polio. She described the campaign as "a matter of immense pride" and presented a clear plan to stop virus transmission with the goal of total eradication by the end of 2025.
Farooq stated, "This campaign is a decisive milestone to achieve the complete eradication of the disease," underlining the campaign’s vital role in closing immunity gaps and preventing virus spread ahead of the peak transmission period.
The health ministry reported that Pakistan has confirmed 10 polio cases so far this year, while environmental monitoring revealed the virus in 272 sewage samples collected from 127 testing locations across 68 districts, highlighting the persistent danger posed by polio.
