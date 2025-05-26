403
Arabian Automobiles Presents the INFINITI QX80 from AED 5,999/Month
(MENAFN- Cicero & Bernay A Communication Consultancy) Dubai, UAE, 20 May 2025: Arabian Automobiles Company (AAC), the flagship automotive company of AW Rostamani Group and the exclusive dealer for INFINITI in Dubai, Sharjah, and the Northern Emirates, is rolling out limited-time leasing options, making luxury driving more accessible.
Leading the lineup is the INFINITI QX80, the brand’s commanding full-size SUV. With its bold road presence, advanced features, and spacious interior, it caters to those who value refinement without compromise. Now available from AED 5,999 per month, the QX80 offer is further enhanced with complimentary service and insurance, delivering both prestige and practicality in one package.
Alongside this, customers can enjoy significant savings across the INFINITI SUV range, with savings of up to AED 45,000 on the three-row QX60, up to AED 48,000 on the coupe-inspired QX55, and up to AED 40,000 on the VC-Turbo–powered QX50.
This initiative reflects INFINITI’s ongoing focus on customer-first experiences, ensuring that everything it brings to market supports the practical and aspirational needs of brand loyalists.
Anyone interested in taking advantage of this leasing program is encouraged to visit their nearest INFINITI Center of Arabian Automobiles to learn more.
