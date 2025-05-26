Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Finalist Students Spotlighted at Arabian Automobiles’ Nissan Kicks Starter Campaign Closing


(MENAFN- Cicero & Bernay A Communication Consultancy) Arabian Automobiles Company (AAC), the flagship automotive company of AW Rostamani Group and the exclusive dealer for Nissan in Dubai, Sharjah, and the Northern Emirates, hosted a vibrant closing event for the Nissan KICKS Starters campaign at Radisson Red Dubai Silicon Oasis, where they proudly announced the KICKS Krew made up of Faraaz Zuberi, Omar Alaqubawy, and Eyad Hussein as the winner of this exciting student – led competition.

Captured in this moment are the finalist teams, project partners, and AAC executives, marking the culmination of a journey that celebrated youth creativity, bold ideas, and real-world learning.

The campaign offered participating university students a hands-on opportunity to transform classroom knowledge into dynamic, market-ready content. Through access to professional filming spaces, mentorship, and on-ground production support, AAC and its collaborators including Nikon Middle East and Nikon’s Youth Program; Ajman University; Radisson Red and Dubai Silicon Oasis, provided a platform that nurtured storytelling and innovation.

During a thought-provoking panel discussion, representatives from the partner organizations reflected on the students’ growth, the value of industry exposure, and the importance of fostering creative talent through initiatives like KICKS Starters.

To honor the students’ passion and dedication, Arabian Automobiles awarded prizes and scholarships to the winning teams, reinforcing their commitment to empowering the next generation of creators.


