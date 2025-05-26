403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Finalist Students Spotlighted at Arabian Automobiles’ Nissan Kicks Starter Campaign Closing
(MENAFN- Cicero & Bernay A Communication Consultancy) Arabian Automobiles Company (AAC), the flagship automotive company of AW Rostamani Group and the exclusive dealer for Nissan in Dubai, Sharjah, and the Northern Emirates, hosted a vibrant closing event for the Nissan KICKS Starters campaign at Radisson Red Dubai Silicon Oasis, where they proudly announced the KICKS Krew made up of Faraaz Zuberi, Omar Alaqubawy, and Eyad Hussein as the winner of this exciting student – led competition.
Captured in this moment are the finalist teams, project partners, and AAC executives, marking the culmination of a journey that celebrated youth creativity, bold ideas, and real-world learning.
The campaign offered participating university students a hands-on opportunity to transform classroom knowledge into dynamic, market-ready content. Through access to professional filming spaces, mentorship, and on-ground production support, AAC and its collaborators including Nikon Middle East and Nikon’s Youth Program; Ajman University; Radisson Red and Dubai Silicon Oasis, provided a platform that nurtured storytelling and innovation.
During a thought-provoking panel discussion, representatives from the partner organizations reflected on the students’ growth, the value of industry exposure, and the importance of fostering creative talent through initiatives like KICKS Starters.
To honor the students’ passion and dedication, Arabian Automobiles awarded prizes and scholarships to the winning teams, reinforcing their commitment to empowering the next generation of creators.
Captured in this moment are the finalist teams, project partners, and AAC executives, marking the culmination of a journey that celebrated youth creativity, bold ideas, and real-world learning.
The campaign offered participating university students a hands-on opportunity to transform classroom knowledge into dynamic, market-ready content. Through access to professional filming spaces, mentorship, and on-ground production support, AAC and its collaborators including Nikon Middle East and Nikon’s Youth Program; Ajman University; Radisson Red and Dubai Silicon Oasis, provided a platform that nurtured storytelling and innovation.
During a thought-provoking panel discussion, representatives from the partner organizations reflected on the students’ growth, the value of industry exposure, and the importance of fostering creative talent through initiatives like KICKS Starters.
To honor the students’ passion and dedication, Arabian Automobiles awarded prizes and scholarships to the winning teams, reinforcing their commitment to empowering the next generation of creators.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
QTR Family Wealth Launches Independent RIA Firm, Deepening Commitment To Multi-Generational Entrepreneurs
- Jippi Unveils Interactive AR Bitcoin Learning Experience At Bitcoin 2025 In Las Vegas
- Xfunded Reports Over $1.2M In Payouts And 18,000 Challenges Sold In First Year Of Operation
- Renowned Tech VC Backs Web3 Project At $470M Valuation
- Bitcoin Suisse Secures In-Principle Approval From ADGM's Financial Services Regulatory Authority
- New CFD Broker Versus Trade Launches With Unique 'Asset-Vs-Asset' Product Offering
- Pepeto To Launch On Exchange Following Presale Wrap-Up And Platform Milestones
CommentsNo comment