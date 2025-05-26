XCMG Opens 7Th XCMG International Customer Festival, Strengthening Collaboration With Global Partners

MENAFN - PR Newswire), expressed his gratitude and respect to the partners from all over the world. "As the old saying goes, 'Nothing, not even mountains and seas, can separate people with common goals and ideals.' Every breakthrough and leap forward in XCMG's globalization journey is full of the trust and entrustment of our global customers; it's the cohesion of everyone's wisdom and contribution and a chapter of the times we grow together."

XCMG lined up 16 top-selling cranes, which heralded the beginning of a new journey with global partners. 2,500 drones drew the "SOLID TO SUCCEED" manifesto with the night sky as canvas, mapping the blueprint for building a greener future for all during its opening ceremony.

XCMG also showcased groundbreaking products and green technologies, including the pure electric unmanned excavator XE215E and electric loader XC968-EV , both utilize XCMG's self-developed algorithms and AI models and are equipped with multi-line LIDAR, cameras and deep learning computing units that are extensively configured in the intelligent equipment to achieve truck positioning, path planning and accurate loading.

At the opening ceremony, Yang Dongsheng presented six golden keys to deliver a batch of high-end hoisting machinery, intelligent and digital mining and road equipment.

The interactive experience zone with 12 programs of the Festival was set up close to the actual working conditions of customer experience projects, including excavating machinery , road machinery , shoveling machinery , truck-mounted cranes , fire trucks and the city's operating platforms .

Rooted in more than 190 countries and regions, XCMG, as a leading construction machinery brand, has made remarkable achievements in product technology, intelligent manufacturing, brand building, international market development and more.

Against the backdrop of profound changes in the current global economic landscape and accelerated restructuring of the industrial chain and supply chain, XCMG is actively responding to the challenges and grasping opportunities, showing strong resilience and vitality in development.

Li Qi, vice president of China Machinery Industry Federation , noted in his speech that XCMG has set a benchmark for the transformation and upgrading of the construction machinery industry.

"We hope that XCMG will continue to play a leading role in the industry, strengthen in-depth cooperation with global partners, and make greater contributions to the development of the global construction machinery industry," said Li Qi.

From the Simandou iron mine in Guinea to the Future City in Saudi Arabia, from the wind farms in Europe to mines in Indonesia, XCMG is committed to responding accurately to the market demand, and each solution originates from the in-depth insight into the local regulations, standards and operating habits, constantly breaking through the boundaries of the construction machinery to build a future of shared success.

SOURCE XCMG Machinery