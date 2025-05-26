Chennai Police Foil ATM Break-In-Attempt, Arrest Three
According to officials, the incident took place at a State Bank of India (SBI) ATM located on Thiruvalluvar Salai.
The trio allegedly tried to tamper with the ATM's advanced security system by using a black cardboard sheet to obstruct its artificial intelligence-based surveillance camera.
The technique, police believe, was aimed at disabling or confusing the system to gain access to the cash chest undetected. However, the ATM's built-in AI surveillance mechanism triggered an automated alert when it detected the suspicious activity.
The alert was immediately relayed to the Chennai City Police control room. Acting on the alert, a nearby police patrol team rushed to the location and apprehended the three suspects -- identified as Kuldeep Singh, Smith Yadav, and Bridge Pan -- before they could escape or cause significant damage.
Police sources said that the suspects attempted to employ a specific distraction technique that they believe may have been used in other such crimes.
“The use of a black cardboard sheet to obscure the surveillance system was clearly a premeditated move. It suggests a degree of familiarity with ATM security protocols,” an official said.
Investigators are now interrogating the accused to determine whether they are part of a larger interstate gang specialising in ATM heists.
“We are examining their mobile phone records, travel history, and any connections they may have with known criminal networks involved in similar incidents across the country,” a senior police officer told IANS.
The incident has raised concerns about the growing use of technology by criminals and the need for continuous upgrades in security infrastructure at ATMs, particularly in urban centres.
Meanwhile, SBI officials have been contacted to assess any potential compromise of the ATM's security and to verify if any cash or sensitive data was accessed.
Preliminary findings suggest that the suspects were unsuccessful in opening the cash vault. Police have registered a case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code related to attempted theft and criminal trespass. Further investigation is underway.
