Skanska Expands Correctional Facility In Österåker, Stockholm, Sweden, For About SEK 1.3 Billion

STOCKHOLM, May 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Skanska has signed a contract with Specialfastigheter Sverige AB for the expansion and renovation of the correctional facility Österåker, north of Stockholm, Sweden. The contract is worth about SEK 1.3 billion, which will be included in the Swedish order bookings for the second quarter of 2025.

Since the beginning of 2022, Skanska has been working on construction and preparations for the final part that has now been agreed. The complete construction project includes the reconstruction of two buildings, the new production of 13 buildings and various smaller service buildings. In addition, there will also be the execution of ground and foundation work. The handover to Specialfastigheter Sverige AB will take place in stages until autumn 2027.

Including already invoiced work, the total project value for Skanska is about SEK 2.7 billion.

