Sivers Semiconductors' Provides Additional Details On New Debt Financing With A U.S. Headquartered Bank
KISTA, Sweden, May 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Sivers Semiconductors AB (STO: SIVE), a global leader in photonics and wireless technologies, today provided additional details on the debt financing with a U.S. Headquartered Bank, established to fully refinance the company's existing debt, while also supporting ongoing growth and financial strategy.
The maximum principal amount under the agreement is $12M. The loan carries a floating interest rate, set at the higher of the U.S. Prime Rate plus 2.5% or 9.0% per annum. The loan is structured as a bullet loan, where interest is paid monthly in arrears and the full principal amount is due at maturity.
The new loan has a three-year term facility, with the possibility for annual refinancing. This means that, provided Sivers Semiconductors remains in compliance with the agreed covenants and interest payments, the company can maintain the loan for the full three-year period. The annual refinancing option will be a bilateral discussion which allows for potential adjustments or extensions by mutual agreement.
For more information, please visit .
CONTACT:
Media Contact
Tyler Weiland
Shelton Group
+1-972-571-7834
[email protected]
Company Contact
Vickram Vathulya
CEO
[email protected]
This information was brought to you by Cision
,c4155082
SOURCE Sivers SemiconductorsWANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers 9k+
Digital Media
Outlets 270k+
Journalists
Opted In GET STARTED
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Doubleup : A New Generation Of Gamblefi
- Mantle And Republic Technologies Forge Strategic Partnership To Pioneer Institutional Meth Integration
- Gnosis Launches Circles 2.0: A Trust-Based Digital Currency Where Users Issue Their Own Tokens Over Time
- Reppo Releases Whitepaper To Usher AI Builders In The Era Of Vibe Investing
- Pepeto To Launch On Exchange Following Presale Wrap-Up And Platform Milestones
- Flight3 Turns 4: New HQ, New Exec Team, $10M+ Revenue And 100+ Projects Delivered
CommentsNo comment