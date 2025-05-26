CIC Lyonnaise De Banque -Notice Of Early Redemption-(ISIN Code: FR0000047789)

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION IN OR INTO OR TO ANY JURISDICTION WHERE IT IS UNLAWFUL TO RELEASE, PUBLISH OR DISTRIBUTE THIS ANNOUNCEMENT (SEE "DISCLAIMER" BELOW). Paris, May, 26th, 2025 Notice of Early Redemption

To :

(i) The Noteholders of the below mentioned Notes;

(ii) Euronext Paris

(iii) Fiscal Agent.

Dear Sirs,

CIC Lyonnaise de Banque

“Titres Participatifs” Variable Rate Notes issued on 28 May 1985 (the ' 'Notes” )

(ISIN Code: FR0000047789)

CIC Lyonnaise de Banque is the issuer (the “ Issuer '' ) of the Notes.

In accordance with the terms and conditions of the Notes (the '' Conditions ''), the Issuer hereby gives notice that it is exercising in whole its right to redeem the Notes pursuant to the provision Redemption ('' Remboursement '') of the Listing Particulars ( “Issuer Call Option” ) of the Notes.

We, the Issuer, instruct you as Fiscal Agent, to authorise the French Central Securities Depository to cancel the Notes redeemed on 30 June, 2025 ( “Early Redemption Date” ).

For the purposes of the Issuer Call:

(i) the Issuer Call Date will be 30 June, 2025; and

(ii) the Optional Redemption Amount(s) or Early Redemption Amount excluding accrued interest is: EUR 300.68 per Denomination.

Unless otherwise defined in this notice, capitalised terms used in this notice shall have the meaning given to them in the Listing Particulars (''Note d'Information'') dated 1st June, 1985, as applicable, relating to the Notes.

Yours faithfully,

For and on behalf of

CIC Lyonnaise de Banque

By:

Duly authorised

DISCLAIMER

This press release does not constitute an offer to purchase, or the solicitation of an offer to sell, the Instruments in the United States, Canada, Australia, or Japan or in any other jurisdiction, including France. The distribution of this press release in certain jurisdictions may be restricted by law. Persons into whose possession this press release comes are required to inform themselves and observe any such restrictions. No communication may be distributed to the public in any jurisdiction in which registration or approval is required. No action has been or will be taken in any jurisdiction where such action would be required; CIC Lyonnaise de Banque disclaims any liability for any violation by any person of such restrictions.

