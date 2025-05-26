403
Al Ain to Host Fourth UAE National MMA Championship
(MENAFN- Action PR) Abu Dhabi, May 22, 2025— The UAE Jiu-Jitsu and Mixed Martial Arts Federation will host the fourth UAE National MMA Championship at ADNEC Centre Al Ain on May 24 and 25, 2025.
The event is expected to draw around 300 male and female athletes from across the UAE representing various age categories and clubs.
The Federation's decision to organise the event in Al Ain Region shows its dedication to spreading mixed martial arts across the UAE. It also seeks to expand the sport's grassroots base and provide a professional setting for young athletes to improve their technical and physical talents.
The championship features multiple divisions, including Youth D (ages 10–11), Youth C (ages 12–13), Youth B (ages 14–15), Youth A (ages 16–17), and the adult category (ages 18 and above), offering athletes a platform to compete, improve, and progress toward elite-level representation.
Mohammed Jassim Al Hosani, a member of the Federation’s Mixed Martial Arts Committee, said: “The UAE National MMA Championship, which has five rounds throughout the year, is vital to our championship calendar. Its growth in participation and geographic variety highlights the success of our nationwide development initiatives.”
“Hosting this round in Al Ain shows our commitment to inclusivity and equal opportunity for athletes nationwide. With the inclusion of the Adults division, the championship's intensity is increased, and athletes are exposed to a variety of competitive methods and skill sets.
