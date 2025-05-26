Capital Bank Wins Two Prestigious Awards: “Best Mobile Banking App in Jordan” and “Best Wealth Management Services in Jordan” for 2025

Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Capital Bank has received two prestigious awards from International Business Magazine for 2025: “Best Mobile Banking App in Jordan” and “Best Wealth Management Services in Jordan.”
The bank was named Best Mobile Banking App in Jordan for the second year in a row, recognizing its strong commitment to enhancing digital banking channels and delivering an exceptional user experience. It also earned the title of Best Wealth Management Services in Jordan for its outstanding private banking services and dedication to providing clients with personalized, high-quality financial solutions.
Winning the mobile banking award two years running underscores Capital Bank’s ongoing efforts to innovate and improve its digital services. This achievement reflects the bank’s focus on offering user-friendly, cutting-edge banking solutions that meet the evolving needs of customers in a digital-first world.
The wealth management award highlights Capital Bank’s excellence in serving high-net-worth individuals through customized financial strategies. With trusted advisory services, strategic financial planning, and access to global investment products, the bank delivers tailored wealth management solutions. Its client-focused approach, backed by expert portfolio managers and in-depth market research, ensures personalized strategies that align with each client’s financial goals.
International Business Magazine is a leading media platform in the finance and business sectors, with over 50,000 subscribers including investors, executives, decision-makers, and government officials. The magazine covers the latest financial news, promotes innovation in the financial industry, and celebrates excellence in banking, finance, investment, and technology.


