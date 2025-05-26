403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Capital Bank Wins Two Prestigious Awards: “Best Mobile Banking App in Jordan” and “Best Wealth Management Services in Jordan” for 2025
(MENAFN- Advvise)
Capital Bank has received two prestigious awards from International Business Magazine for 2025: “Best Mobile Banking App in Jordan” and “Best Wealth Management Services in Jordan.”
The bank was named Best Mobile Banking App in Jordan for the second year in a row, recognizing its strong commitment to enhancing digital banking channels and delivering an exceptional user experience. It also earned the title of Best Wealth Management Services in Jordan for its outstanding private banking services and dedication to providing clients with personalized, high-quality financial solutions.
Winning the mobile banking award two years running underscores Capital Bank’s ongoing efforts to innovate and improve its digital services. This achievement reflects the bank’s focus on offering user-friendly, cutting-edge banking solutions that meet the evolving needs of customers in a digital-first world.
The wealth management award highlights Capital Bank’s excellence in serving high-net-worth individuals through customized financial strategies. With trusted advisory services, strategic financial planning, and access to global investment products, the bank delivers tailored wealth management solutions. Its client-focused approach, backed by expert portfolio managers and in-depth market research, ensures personalized strategies that align with each client’s financial goals.
International Business Magazine is a leading media platform in the finance and business sectors, with over 50,000 subscribers including investors, executives, decision-makers, and government officials. The magazine covers the latest financial news, promotes innovation in the financial industry, and celebrates excellence in banking, finance, investment, and technology.
Capital Bank has received two prestigious awards from International Business Magazine for 2025: “Best Mobile Banking App in Jordan” and “Best Wealth Management Services in Jordan.”
The bank was named Best Mobile Banking App in Jordan for the second year in a row, recognizing its strong commitment to enhancing digital banking channels and delivering an exceptional user experience. It also earned the title of Best Wealth Management Services in Jordan for its outstanding private banking services and dedication to providing clients with personalized, high-quality financial solutions.
Winning the mobile banking award two years running underscores Capital Bank’s ongoing efforts to innovate and improve its digital services. This achievement reflects the bank’s focus on offering user-friendly, cutting-edge banking solutions that meet the evolving needs of customers in a digital-first world.
The wealth management award highlights Capital Bank’s excellence in serving high-net-worth individuals through customized financial strategies. With trusted advisory services, strategic financial planning, and access to global investment products, the bank delivers tailored wealth management solutions. Its client-focused approach, backed by expert portfolio managers and in-depth market research, ensures personalized strategies that align with each client’s financial goals.
International Business Magazine is a leading media platform in the finance and business sectors, with over 50,000 subscribers including investors, executives, decision-makers, and government officials. The magazine covers the latest financial news, promotes innovation in the financial industry, and celebrates excellence in banking, finance, investment, and technology.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
QTR Family Wealth Launches Independent RIA Firm, Deepening Commitment To Multi-Generational Entrepreneurs
- Jippi Unveils Interactive AR Bitcoin Learning Experience At Bitcoin 2025 In Las Vegas
- Xfunded Reports Over $1.2M In Payouts And 18,000 Challenges Sold In First Year Of Operation
- Renowned Tech VC Backs Web3 Project At $470M Valuation
- Bitcoin Suisse Secures In-Principle Approval From ADGM's Financial Services Regulatory Authority
- New CFD Broker Versus Trade Launches With Unique 'Asset-Vs-Asset' Product Offering
- Pepeto To Launch On Exchange Following Presale Wrap-Up And Platform Milestones
CommentsNo comment